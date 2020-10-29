Chief of Staff of the Army: ‘The time is now’ to transform the Army

ARLINGTON, Va. – Not only are people the Army’s No. 1 priority but, according to its top officer, they will also play a critical role in transforming the Army as it moves into the future.

“The time is now to transform how we take care of our people, our doctrine, our or­ganizations, our training, our equipment, and how we compete around the world,” Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville said Oct. 14 during the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition.

It was McConville’s second time speaking at the meeting’s Eisenhower presentation. However, unlike previous years, there was no large in-person turnout. Also, no high-tech weapons or vehicles on display nearby.

Instead of flocking to the nation’s cap­ital and brushing shoulders in the packed hallways of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the annual meeting went virtual to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In his recorded remarks, the Army’s chief of staff took the opportunity to address modernization and readiness efforts, while primarily focusing on the force’s new top pri­ority -- its people.

‘PEOPLE FIRST’