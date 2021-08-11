Club Yesepoch Inc. awards scholarships

Club Yesepoch, Inc. recently announced the recipients of the annual 2021 scholarship awards as Collin Harrison and Isaiha Baxter, two high school graduates from the local area who will be embarking upon new educational journeys this fall.

Harrison, the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship, has been accepted at Troy University where he will pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing with plans to progress further toward a Master of Science in nursing as a nurse practitioner. He is the son of Kayla Harrison.

Harrison said, “Even though I have taken numerous medical courses throughout high school, after dealing with COVID for an entire year, this was the deciding factor that helped me to make up my mind and enter into the field of nursing.”

A 2021 graduate of Elba High School, Harrison has excelled as a student and as a humanitarian evidenced through his completion of honors courses, his providing tutorial services to struggling students, his extensive memberships and leadership roles as well as community service.

Isaiha Baxter, the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship, has been accepted at Alabama A&M University where he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He is the son of Brinda Baxter.