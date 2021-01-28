Coffee Co. Schools COVID numbers back up

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 24 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, a slight increase from last week’s report of 16.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“The Coffee County School System has 24 new COVID cases this week. This is an increase from the 16 cases last week.
“Zion Chapel has eleven student cases and one new faculty case, New Brockton Elementary School has one student case, New Brockton High School has six student cases and Kinston School has two student cases and three faculty cases. This brings our total cases to 159 since the start of school on Aug. 10.
“We still have a large number of quarantines system-wide. We are working together with our educational partners in Coffee County and Coffee County EMA to develop a plan for our employees to receive the COVID vaccination when it is made available to us.
“This plan is a work in progress, and no timetable has been given as to when the district will be receiving the vaccination. When that time comes, we will have a plan of action in order for our employees that wish to be vaccinated. All of this is contingent upon ADPH approving our plan.
“Other school systems around the state have already received their vaccinations so hopefully our valued employees will not have to wait much longer.”
EMA Director James Brown said the agency is available to help as much, and as soon, as they can.
“We stand ready to implement the vaccination plan for educators that Superintendent Killingsworth discussed. However, our ability to do this is dependent on approval of an Immunization Patient Resources with Integrated Technology (ImmPRINT) account, the availability of vaccinations in the state and the movement of the vaccine allocation into phase two by ADPH,” he said.
Until the vaccines are more widely available and open to a larger segment of the population, Brown said they continue to encourage the non-pharmaceutical interventions available, also known as the big three: wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.
“Beyond the big three, we also encourage people to clean their work surfaces, refrain from participation in large group activities, especially indoors, and ask everyone to limit their travel outside the home as much as possible.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Coffee County had a total of 512 new cases over the last 14 days, bringing the total since March to 4,734. Statewide, Alabama has seen nearly 40,000 new cases over the last 14 days and is now up to 449,086 total cases. Over 40,000 people have been hospitalized to date as the death toll climbs over 7,000.