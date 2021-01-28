Coffee Co. Schools COVID numbers back up

“Other school systems around the state have already received their vaccinations so hopefully our valued employees will not have to wait much longer.”

EMA Director James Brown said the agency is available to help as much, and as soon, as they can.

“We stand ready to implement the vaccination plan for educators that Superintendent Killingsworth discussed. However, our ability to do this is dependent on approval of an Immunization Patient Resources with Integrated Technology (ImmPRINT) account, the availability of vaccinations in the state and the movement of the vaccine allocation into phase two by ADPH,” he said.

Until the vaccines are more widely available and open to a larger segment of the population, Brown said they continue to encourage the non-pharmaceutical interventions available, also known as the big three: wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

“Beyond the big three, we also encourage people to clean their work surfaces, refrain from participation in large group activities, especially indoors, and ask everyone to limit their travel outside the home as much as possible.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Coffee County had a total of 512 new cases over the last 14 days, bringing the total since March to 4,734. Statewide, Alabama has seen nearly 40,000 new cases over the last 14 days and is now up to 449,086 total cases. Over 40,000 people have been hospitalized to date as the death toll climbs over 7,000.

