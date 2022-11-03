Coffee County fifth graders enjoy Forestry and Wildlife Field Days

The Coffee County Conservation District and the Coffee County Forestry Advisory Committee recently hosted three sessions of the Coffee County Forestry and Wildlife Field Days between Oct. 18 and 26.

County fifth graders from Elba Elementary, Kinston Elementary, New Brockton Elementary, and Zion Chapel Elementary attended the program.

All Enterprise schools attended, which included Hillcrest, Harrand Creek, Rucker Boulevard, Holly Hill, Pinedale, and Brookwood elementary schools.

Approximately 700 5th graders attended this year, according to Sue Leverett from the Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District.

All five events were held at National Security Recreation property in Elba. Exhibits included a live amphibian and reptile exhibit, Skins and Skulls, an Oh Deer! activity, tree planting demonstration, and general forest management practices.

The event is a great hands-on forestry and wildlife learning experience for students, Leverett said. “After the activities, everyone enjoyed sack lunches.”

Leverett said this event was supported by a grant from the Wiregrass RC&D Council and the FAWN forestry grant.

Other organizations assisting with field days include the Alabama Forestry Commission, the Coffee County Cooperative Extension System, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, and the Alabama Heritage Program.

“We offer a special thank you to National Security for the use of their property, paper supplies and bottled water,” Leverett said.