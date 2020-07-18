Cooper stands on his record as mayor

(Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a four-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s mayoral forum.)
Bill Cooper was the second candidate to give his opening statement at Wednesday’s mayoral forum hosted by the Republican Women of Coffee County. He began his statement thanking the Republican Women for the event and also offered his congratulations to Barry Moore, the winner of the Republican primary runoff election for Alabama’s Second Congressional District.
The rest of his statement is as follows, followed by his answers in the Q&A period:
“My name is William E. Cooper, and I was the District 1 council member representative for 33 years. I’ve served 3½ years as the mayor of the City of Enterprise. I also served 42 years in the Enterprise City Schools system. When I came here, there were only four schools. I was the band director at Coppinville High School, went over to Enterprise High School as Assistant Band Director and, of course, ended up here as mayor. I have seen the city grow from a little harsh town to where it is now. In 2000, we had a budget of $20 million; today, it’s $46 million. Through grants, taxes and bonds, we’ve been able to grow. You see a lot of paving going on right now. You see a lot of other construction going on. We have water wells that we’re trying to do, we have some of the best police cars and fire trucks and we also have one of the best school systems in the state of Alabama. They are second to none.
“I’ve seen this city grow and it is now listed as one of the fastest growing cities south of Montgomery. Enterprise is the City of Progress. I have worked hard with the teams I have to make sure everything is carried out. And again, I say to you that my experience speaks for itself. I was able to earn three degrees from Alabama State University, and the last one was in administration and supervision. I’m a team player. I’m a family man. I have three children and five grandchildren. As I stand here, I know my lovely wife is looking down on me from heaven. I thank God for allowing me to serve in this position. If it’s your will and it’s God’s will, I will continue to do so. May the work I’ve done speak for me.”
As mayor, how do you plan on addressing the changes in our revenues, especially once the Paycheck Protection Program loans and unemployment dries up if our sales tax revenues do greatly decrease?
Enterprise has been fortunate enough that even when the virus hit our city, and other cities were suffering, we were able to come out five percent ahead of last year. The mayor has a city council, and the mayor is the executive branch, the council is the legislative and the court is the judicial. We would have to get together and work out a plan. Because of the fact that you do have city taxes, sure, it might be a little down, but you have grants and you also will have different contributions, so to speak. I don’t think this city would ever get to the point where it cannot support itself. Enterprise has always been able to persevere. Through grants, bonds and our taxes, we have always been able to survive.
What are your top three priorities to maintain the continual growth of Enterprise?
We have industries here already in place, like the HSAA who have expanded and added on more jobs. We have Arista, who refurbishes helicopters, and that brings in jobs. And of course with our airport expansion, we’re now building a new terminal. With the expansion of the runway, they will be able to take on larger planes, and those services can also be used by Fort Rucker. We have a school system where you can start from kindergarten all the way through two years of college, and a lot of times people retire here. When they come into this area, the first thing they want to know is something about our school system.
With that all in mind, that will create a lot of jobs, combined with the recreational complexes. Even though we have all these things to do, and if we get things here that can be made, we have to have a way to get it out. Right now, Highway 167 is the main area we are working on. That’s what’s needed right now.
The day of prayer event was canceled at the beginning of COVID-19, even though it was outside and people could have easily distanced themselves from each other. How will you gauge the serving of Enterprise citizens regarding events if you’re elected mayor?
That event was to be sponsored by a religious group. The city did not have anything to do with that except allowing them to come in front of City Hall. Of course, not trying to brag or anything, but I pray myself twice or more every day. We’re in the Bible Belt, and there would be no way that the City of Enterprise would block anyone from praying. If you’ll notice, at our football games before the games start there’s always prayer.
Who are the top five business donors to your mayoral campaign?
Most of my donations are from my family and some of my attorney friends. I do have donations from the HSAA.
With the uprising of lawlessness and protests being held in cities across our nation, what are you prepared to do to maintain law and order if such a protest breaks out in Enterprise?
First of all, as a leader and being involved as such, I was in Montgomery during the civil rights demonstrations being led by Dr. Martin Luther King. I was also a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, another group that had something to do with that. Now, if something happens in Enterprise, I would start by getting with the leaders. This is not a one-man thing. My first line of business would be getting with the police chief, then I would get with some of the ministers as well as some of the other city leaders and city workers and find out who is the leader of this particular group.
That’s how we’ve been able to sort of keep things down here in Enterprise. We work with the ones that want to have demonstrations and that’s how we’ve been able to keep trouble down. The last one they had, Police Chief (T.D.) Jones and I sat back there two hours (talking to him), and unfortunately the man died Sunday night. But, we sat down and talked with him and tried to make sure the demonstration was carried out properly. We have not had any mess here in Enterprise because we try to get to the people involved first and try to explain to them that where your rights end, somebody else’s begins.
We have a homeless problem in Enterprise. What are your ideas on addressing and helping with this problem?
We do have a small issue here as far as the homeless are concerned. Of course, the city contributes to the Christian Mission, and there are some other organizations that a lot of the time end up at City Hall. I have, many times, gone over and brought food for them myself. The Bible tells us the poor are going to be with us always.
As we try to work towards this, I’ll tell you what, there’s a lot of those folks out there that are homeless that are not dummies. You’ve got a lot of them that are very educated and don’t want help. Some of them are running from child support or anything else, but those that you can give help to we try to work with. We find them by the old theater, by the buses and sometimes we find children that are living like that. As a city, we are not in a position as far as going out, but we do try to help support organizations that help the poor.
I understand we are still waiting on this year’s audit, and here it is three months before October. Will you require the city to have an annual audit by a reasonable date each year?
When the audit is done for the city, you have the water board and the regular city board, and outside of City Hall you have the Enterprise Board of Education as well as the ID (Industrial Development) Board. Your information has to come in so we can put it all together so it ends up as one, so if somebody is late, that’s what throws the audit off.
Will you be willing to allow neighborhoods that should be in the Enterprise city limits, meaning neighborhoods all around them are already in, to also be annexed into the city limits?
You have to be somewhat careful about the infrastructure. A lot of times, the roads are not up to quality and they don’t have drainage. A lot of annexation has come into the city where we have had to inherit a debit in trying to bring those areas up to par. Some of them don’t have sewage, some of them don’t have city water and sometimes that can be a problem.
But what we’re trying to do as a city, right now $900,00 is going to run some water from the Industrial Park on out to where there is sewage and there is water. It makes it easier when you bring people in from where the streets are in order and where you have sewage and things of that nature. One thing about it is, coming in, that means that they are entitled to police protection, fire protection, garbage and everything else that goes in with the city.
Lister Reeves’ opening statement and his responses will be featured in Tuesday’s edition of the Enterprise Ledger, followed by Perry Vickers on Wednesday.