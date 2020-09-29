County salutes Wiregrass Area Food Bank

The Coffee County Commission recognized the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, authorized purchase of several major pieces of equipment and heard updates from department heads during Monday morning’s meeting.
Commission Chairman Dean Smith read a resolution designating September as Hunger Action Month and urged citizens to support the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.
David Hanks, the food bank’s executive director, was on hand to thank the commission for its support.
The food bank distributed 529,529 pounds of food to Coffee County citizens through 10 participating agencies last year. That helped save those agencies more than $750,000 and provided 413,695 meals here.
Throughout the Wiregrass, the food bank has distributed more than 76 million pounds of food and 59 million meals across 134 agencies.
“I just want to say to this commission that you guys have been great partners. You have allocated money to us the past couple of years and make this facility available for distribution, which has been great,” Hanks said.
Even in the COVID-19 year of 2020, the food bank’s mission hasn’t slowed.
“We just closed our fiscal year on June 30. The previous year we distributed a little over 3 million pounds. This year was 4.5 million pounds,” Hanks said. “We’ve been wide open. We’ve had to hire extra folks at the warehouse. We’ve developed new partnerships to get the food out. We’re doing all we can to help folks through all this. I look forward to the day when it gets back to being normal.”
In other business, the Coffee County Commission:
*Approved the purchase of a body scanner for the county jail at a cost of $169,000 – which will be reimbursable through CARES Act funds.
“It will enhance jail safety,” county administrator/attorney Rod Morgan said. “It will allow for less contact between jail officers and inmates.”
Sheriff Dave Sutton said the purchase is “excellent” news for jail employees.
“It’s going to slow down a lot of contraband coming in because there are certain parts of the body you can hide things, but this scanner will detect,” Sheriff Sutton said. “Also, it’s great for the COVID-19 situation. We don’t have to touch somebody anymore. It will take their temperature automatically.”
The sheriff said the scanner will arrive in several weeks and a group will set it up and give classes on its proper use.
“I think people need to be aware that when you come through that back door now that they’ll be going through that,” Sutton said.
*Heard an update on Hurricane Sally from County Engineer Marty Lentz. Lentz, Commission Chairman Smith and E911 Director Dean Blair all saluted highway department workers, the sheriff and his deputies, the Elba Fire Department, all community volunteer fire departments and all first responders for their efforts in the storm.
“I can’t say enough about what these guys did,” Blair said. “A great big thank you for them. Those guys worked non-stop. The teamwork was amazing. All counties don’t have that kind of cooperation and we’re very blessed that we do.”
Lentz noted the highway department responded to reports of 54 trees across the roadway and also had 24 road closures at one time.
That number is down to five – county roads 205, 723, 332, 365 and, Sunday night, a failed pipe forced CR 239 down to one lane.
“We will replace that pipe tomorrow (Tuesday),” Lentz said. “Right now there is one lane open, but the road will be closed during the repairs.”
*Approved recommendations from Lentz to award the annual bids for plant mix and for triple surface treatment. The annual plant mix bid went to Wiregrass Construction for $990,100, which was the low bidder. The Mid-South Paving bid was $1,242,760.
The triple surface treatment contract only drew one bid, which went to S&C Construction at $303,100.
*Approved a request from Mike Thornton, director of Environmental Services, to purchase a landfill compactor that was already an approved FY 2021 item. The price will be $976,366.
*Heard a report from EMA Director James Brown on the hurricane and COVID-19 in the county.
*County Agent Gavin Mauldin reminded the commission about two upcoming events. On Saturday, Oct. 10, New Brockton will host the Coffee County Cattlemen Invitational Steer and Heifer Show at the complex barn.
“That’s gotten to be a pretty big deal,” Mauldin said. “We’ll bring in folks from Florida and Georgia, so the tri-state area will come to New Brockton to see the kids show their calves.”
On Saturday, Nov. 14, the Wiregrass 4-H Market Hog Show has been moved to New Brockton since there is no Peanut Festival this year.
“We’ll have 4-H kids from all over the Wiregrass to come here and show their market hogs. If you’re looking for a market hog, that might be a good day to come out,” Mauldin said.
*Registrar Denine Richey reminded commissioners about upcoming elections. She said the runoffs in the municipal elections in Enterprise and Elba will be October 6.
She also said her office as well as the absentee office have been very busy for the general election, which is Nov. 3.
“I would encourage anybody who wants to vote absentee for general election can come to Linda Mills’ office or mail that in,” Richey said. “The last day to apply to vote absentee is Oct. 29.”
She noted that www.alabamavotes.gov. can help voters. People can register to vote at the county office in New Brockton, the probate office, the public library, the Republican headquarters in downtown Enterprise and at other government agencies.
“We’re very busy,” she said. “We encourage people if you are going to vote absentee to do it early, especially through the mail. Do it right away.”
The commission will next meet on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.
