County salutes Wiregrass Area Food Bank
County salutes Wiregrass Area Food Bank

Wiregrass Area Food Bank Executive Director David Hanks (left) and Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith stand for a photo after the commission proclaimed September Hunger Action Month.

 Ken Rogers, Enterprise Ledger

The Coffee County Commission recognized the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, authorized purchase of several major pieces of equipment and heard updates from department heads during Monday morning’s meeting.

Commission Chairman Dean Smith read a resolution designating September as Hunger Action Month and urged citizens to support the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

David Hanks, the food bank’s executive director, was on hand to thank the commission for its support.

The food bank distributed 529,529 pounds of food to Coffee County citizens through 10 participating agencies last year. That helped save those agencies more than $750,000 and provided 413,695 meals here.

Throughout the Wiregrass, the food bank has distributed more than 76 million pounds of food and 59 million meals across 134 agencies.

“I just want to say to this commission that you guys have been great partners. You have allocated money to us the past couple of years and make this facility available for distribution, which has been great,” Hanks said.

Even in the COVID-19 year of 2020, the food bank’s mission hasn’t slowed.

“We just closed our fiscal year on June 30. The previous year we distributed a little over 3 million pounds. This year was 4.5 million pounds,” Hanks said. “We’ve been wide open. We’ve had to hire extra folks at the warehouse. We’ve developed new partnerships to get the food out. We’re doing all we can to help folks through all this. I look forward to the day when it gets back to being normal.”

In other business, the Coffee County Commission:

*Approved the purchase of a body scanner for the county jail at a cost of $169,000 – which will be reimbursable through CARES Act funds.

“It will enhance jail safety,” county administrator/attorney Rod Morgan said. “It will allow for less contact between jail officers and inmates.”

Sheriff Dave Sutton said the purchase is “excellent” news for jail employees.

“It’s going to slow down a lot of contraband coming in because there are certain parts of the body you can hide things, but this scanner will detect,” Sheriff Sutton said. “Also, it’s great for the COVID-19 situation. We don’t have to touch somebody anymore. It will take their temperature automatically.”

The sheriff said the scanner will arrive in several weeks and a group will set it up and give classes on its proper use.

“I think people need to be aware that when you come through that back door now that they’ll be going through that,” Sutton said.

*Heard an update on Hurricane Sally from County Engineer Marty Lentz. Lentz, Commission Chairman Smith and E911 Director Dean Blair all saluted highway department workers, the sheriff and his deputies, the Elba Fire Department, all community volunteer fire departments and all first responders for their efforts in the storm.

“I can’t say enough about what these guys did,” Blair said. “A great big thank you for them. Those guys worked non-stop. The teamwork was amazing. All counties don’t have that kind of cooperation and we’re very blessed that we do.”

Lentz noted the highway department responded to reports of 54 trees across the roadway and also had 24 road closures at one time.

That number is down to five – county roads 205, 723, 332, 365 and, Sunday night, a failed pipe forced CR 239 down to one lane.

“We will replace that pipe tomorrow (Tuesday),” Lentz said. “Right now there is one lane open, but the road will be closed during the repairs.”

*Approved recommendations from Lentz to award the annual bids for plant mix and for triple surface treatment. The annual plant mix bid went to Wiregrass Construction for $990,100, which was the low bidder. The Mid-South Paving bid was $1,242,760.

The triple surface treatment contract only drew one bid, which went to S&C Construction at $303,100.

*Approved a request from Mike Thornton, director of Environmental Services, to purchase a landfill compactor that was already an approved FY 2021 item. The price will be $976,366.

*Heard a report from EMA Director James Brown on the hurricane and COVID-19 in the county.

*County Agent Gavin Mauldin reminded the commission about two upcoming events. On Saturday, Oct. 10, New Brockton will host the Coffee County Cattlemen Invitational Steer and Heifer Show at the complex barn.

“That’s gotten to be a pretty big deal,” Mauldin said. “We’ll bring in folks from Florida and Georgia, so the tri-state area will come to New Brockton to see the kids show their calves.”

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the Wiregrass 4-H Market Hog Show has been moved to New Brockton since there is no Peanut Festival this year.

“We’ll have 4-H kids from all over the Wiregrass to come here and show their market hogs. If you’re looking for a market hog, that might be a good day to come out,” Mauldin said.

*Registrar Denine Richey reminded commissioners about upcoming elections. She said the runoffs in the municipal elections in Enterprise and Elba will be October 6.

She also said her office as well as the absentee office have been very busy for the general election, which is Nov. 3.

“I would encourage anybody who wants to vote absentee for general election can come to Linda Mills’ office or mail that in,” Richey said. “The last day to apply to vote absentee is Oct. 29.”

She noted that www.alabamavotes.gov. can help voters. People can register to vote at the county office in New Brockton, the probate office, the public library, the Republican headquarters in downtown Enterprise and at other government agencies.

“We’re very busy,” she said. “We encourage people if you are going to vote absentee to do it early, especially through the mail. Do it right away.”

The commission will next meet on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

Aviation Council board adds Hayes
News

Aviation Council board adds Hayes

Enterprise Municipal Airport Manager Staci Hayes has been voted onto the Board of Directors for the Aviation Council of Alabama, which represents international, air carrier and general aviation airports across the state.

“I’m very honored. I was shocked – pleasantly shocked,” said Hayes, who is also the Interim Director of Engineering Services for the city of Enterprise. “The Aviation Council is the voice for all the airports across Alabama.”

The council also represents aviation businesses, economic developers, pilots, aircraft owners and aviation associations. Its mission is continued improvement, development and advancement of airports and aviation throughout the state.

The Aviation Council puts on conferences and workshops, awards scholarships and provides resources and information for all of the state’s aviation interests. In addition, it is actively involved in legislative issues at both the state and national levels and serves as a resource to elected officials from local to national.

Hayes took over as Airport Manager and was elevated to Interim Director of Engineering in May of 2019. Even before taking over as manager, she had worked with the Aviation Council.

“I had attended a few of the workshops before I became the airport manager, but especially after that” she said. “This association, they’re the ones that people go to.

“Like down in Gulf Shores, they just had Hurricane Sally come through. They can come to the Aviation Council and we can help them.”

Hayes said she got a call in June from Art Morris, the former manager over Dothan Regional Airport, who still helps the Aviation Council in retirement.

“I’m not quite sure who nominated me, but he told me I had been nominated to fill an opening on their board,” she said. “They had one slot open because someone had resigned off the board. I’m going to take that spot and I have two years. Normally, it’s a three-year term. You can be reappointed to it.”

She found out Monday she had been added.

The council has five communities and Hayes said she would love to work on the Legislative Committee.

“That’s the committee that helps to go get grant money for all the airports,” she said.

She will likely get assigned a committee when the Aviation Council meets next month. It meets in Montgomery on the third Wednesday of every month.

Alabama’s Airport System is a major contributor to economic development, tourism and is a valuable transportation infrastructure resource for the state. Both commercial airline service and general aviation airports are major tools for local and statewide economic growth.

Adequate and safely maintained airports are an essential part of every community’s transportation infrastructure. The Aviation Council of Alabama is the state’s only Airport and Aviation Association that serves to protect the interest of airports, business and individuals that make up the “grassroots” of the aviation community.

“I’m completely honored and really, really excited, especially with the situation airports are in with COVID-19,” Hayes said. “I’m excited to represent our area and our airport.”

News

Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 13 and September 19. The information is in the following format…

News

County's COVID numbers decrease

  • Updated

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown hasn’t seen the Labor Day spike that some were fearing with COVID-19 numbers.

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

News Alert