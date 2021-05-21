Coverage continues for JROTC annual awards day

In continuing with the Enterprise Ledger’s coverage of the 45th annual JRTOC Awards Day program, we recognize the award recipients for the Military Officer Association of America Award, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Award, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Medal, the American Veterans Award and the Reserve Organization of America Medal.
The recipients, as well as a description of each award, are as follows:
Military Officer Association of
America AwardThe Military Officer Association of America Award is presented annually to the most outstanding cadet who is in the top 50% of his or her academic class and displays outstanding military leadership, citizenship, discipline and esprit de corps.
The recipient of the Military Officer Association of America Award was Cadet Captain Marissa Tripp.
Military Order of the Purple Heart AwardThe Military Order of the Purple Heart Award recognizes demonstrated leadership ability in a cadet enrolled in a JROTC program. The cadet must have maintained a B or better GPA, be active in school programs and the community, have held a leadership position and have a positive attitude toward JROTC and our country.
The recipient of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Award was Cadet Sergeant First Class Eric Borges.
Veterans of Foreign
Wars MedalThe Veterans of Foreign Wars Medal is presented to a cadet who must be in the top 25% of his or her academic class and must have demonstrated military leadership potential, scholastic excellence, community and school support.
The recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Medal was Cadet First Lieutenant Mackenzie Spence.
American Veterans AwardThe American Veterans Award is awarded to a cadet who demonstrates a positive attitude toward JROTC and who demonstrates outstanding qualities in military leadership, discipline, character and citizenship.
The recipient of the American Veterans Award was Cadet First Lieutenant Timora Kelley.
Reserve Organization
of America MedalThe Reserve Organization of America Medal is presented to a cadet who is dedicated to the school and Corps of Cadets and has demonstrated citizenship, knowledge of civic responsibilities, military orientation, self discipline, a sound work ethic and a fundamental understanding of JROTC.
The recipient of the The Reserve Organization of America Medal was Cadet First Lieutenant Bree Davis.