Coverage continues for JROTC annual awards day

In continuing with the Enterprise Ledger’s coverage of the 45th annual JRTOC Awards Day program, we recognize the award recipients for the Military Officer Association of America Award, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Award, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Medal, the American Veterans Award and the Reserve Organization of America Medal.

The recipients, as well as a description of each award, are as follows:

Military Officer Association of

America AwardThe Military Officer Association of America Award is presented annually to the most outstanding cadet who is in the top 50% of his or her academic class and displays outstanding military leadership, citizenship, discipline and esprit de corps.

The recipient of the Military Officer Association of America Award was Cadet Captain Marissa Tripp.

Military Order of the Purple Heart AwardThe Military Order of the Purple Heart Award recognizes demonstrated leadership ability in a cadet enrolled in a JROTC program. The cadet must have maintained a B or better GPA, be active in school programs and the community, have held a leadership position and have a positive attitude toward JROTC and our country.