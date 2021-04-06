Donation helps Enterprise Select Soccer help its players

Lascano said because the club was founded on the principle that travel soccer should be available and affordable to all children and young adults from all walks of life, the donation from Pilgrim’s Pride means even more since the club does not charge fees, but mainly relies on fundraisers and the occasional donation. Enterprise Select Soccer is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is sanctioned by the Alabama Soccer Association and the US Club Soccer.

“It’s a big deal for us because we don’t take money in,” he said. “We’re not like basically every soccer club out there. We don’t charge for registration or programs fees. We have so many kids that just train for free, and the coaches don’t get paid.”

When Lascano started the club in 2015, there were only 11 players, but the club has grown to around 250 players. He said he started it with the goal of not charging any participation fees.

“We’re passionate about it and we do it for the kids and the community,” he said. "I wanted Enterprise Select to be different. I wanted it to be about developing and helping kids become better players. I wanted to give all kids that want to play soccer a chance to train, develop and be part of a soccer club."