Ensign Watson added to Wall of Freedom

The memory of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson was engraved in stone and in Enterprise history Monday morning in a Memorial Day ceremony held to mark his addition to the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park.
Watson was one of three sailors killed in a terrorist attack on Pensacola Naval Air Station on Dec. 6, 2019 when a Saudi gunman opened fire. Despite being shot multiple times, Watson made his way outside to inform first responders where the shooter was located, saving countless lives.
Watson’s mother, Sheila Watson, said it means the world to her and his family that the community remembers him and has continued to honor him over the last year and a half.
“He was a great kid, and we miss him so much. We may cry with these honors, but it means the world to us knowing that he’ll be remembered forever,” she said. “When we brought him home from the Dothan airport, the city was there for us to honor him. It was cold, it was raining, and people were lining the streets. There’s a flag hanging downtown in his honor, and now this. Everywhere we look, there’s a remembrance of him.
“I just want to say thank you to the City of Enterprise and to everyone else for everything they’ve done in remembrance of our son.”
Along with the heroism and leadership he continually displayed over his academic and military career, Sheila said she also wants people to remember him for his kindness.
“He was kind to everyone. He always wanted to help anyone in need,” she said. “He wanted to be there to help anyone with anything, from helping cut grass to helping pick up trash at the school to helping other people make friends…I just want people to remember that he was a wonderful young man.”
When asked what she would say to young men or women who have reconsidered their decision to join the military after what happened to her son, Sheila said if he had the chance to come back, he’d “do it the exact same way over again,” even with knowing the outcome.
“He didn’t die because he was in the Navy,” she said. “He died because a terrorist came in and wanted to kill people, wanted to hurt.”
To other families grieving on Memorial Day and every day in between, Sheila said she wants them to know her family remembers their loved one alongside their own lost hero.
“We remember all of them. We may not know them, but we remember them,” she said.
Enterprise Mayor William Cooper was an assistant principal at Enterprise High School when Watson was a member of the JROTC and remembers him as a good student with a bright future ahead of him.
“He was a very sharp young man and went on to do great things,” Cooper said. “Kaleb, as his family and friends call him, was a great student and excelled in JROTC. His time at the US Naval Academy was also characterized by his achievements. Kaleb was a leader who was headed for a bright future. We know he would have been a tremendous naval officer.
“He showed what kind of leader he was when he made the ultimate sacrifice on December 6, 2019, to save others. His loss was a loss to his family, his community, the United States Navy and the entire nation. Let us honor his memory today, and let us never forget Ensign Watson. Each American should live every day with a grateful heart for those who have fallen so that we can live with the opportunities that we have today.”
A representative from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association thanked those in attendance for spending part of their day in remembrance of Watson and others who gave their lives.
“Today, we add another name to this wall of steadfast and heroic men and women, the name Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson,” the representative said. “Ensign Watson was a diligent leader who exhibited the traits of a true hero. When evil raised its ugly head, he didn’t pull out a cellphone and record it happening. In fact, he literally ran to the sound of the guns to stop evil in its tracks.”
Retired Army Warrant Officer Bob Cooper, representing the Vietnam Veterans of America, commended Watson for being one of the few youths today who qualified for and choose to serve their nation in the military.
“We are here to honor our hometown hero, Ensign Watson. Only one of five of America’s youth age 18 to 24 qualify to serve in the military,” he said. “Ensign Watson met the requirements and was on his way to being one of the less than 1 percent of Americans who serve to keep this country free. We must always remember. As long as we are remembering, they are still serving.”
Cooper also shared a quote from Ron Jones of PoFolk’s where Watson worked during high school.
“‘In my 36 years at the restaurant, I have had many fine employees, and he was truly one of my best. I enjoyed the relationship that he and I had, and I hope to see him again someday. He will always be my hero,’” Cooper read.
Other veterans and military organizations represented during the ceremony included the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Enterprise High School JROTC and the VFW Color Guard.
To honor his heroism, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded Watson’s family with the Governor’s Medal Cross in March 2020, and on Dec. 4, 2020, his family made their way back to Pensacola to accept a Purple Heart Medal on his behalf. He was also awarded the National Defense Service Medal along with the Expert Pistol and Expert Rifle ribbons.
Watson graduated from Enterprise High School in 2014 as the captain of the JROTC program. After being accepted into the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., he quickly excelled on the Academy’s rifle team and was the captain of the team that defeated Army for the first time since 2009 and received the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Weapons Division Award. His team also built a railgun that is still being used today and is a sustained capstone project that Midshipmen are continuing research on. In May 2019, Watson received his commission as an ensign and a degree in mechanical engineering before moving to NAS Pensacola in November.