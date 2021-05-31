Ensign Watson added to Wall of Freedom

“He was kind to everyone. He always wanted to help anyone in need,” she said. “He wanted to be there to help anyone with anything, from helping cut grass to helping pick up trash at the school to helping other people make friends…I just want people to remember that he was a wonderful young man.”

When asked what she would say to young men or women who have reconsidered their decision to join the military after what happened to her son, Sheila said if he had the chance to come back, he’d “do it the exact same way over again,” even with knowing the outcome.

“He didn’t die because he was in the Navy,” she said. “He died because a terrorist came in and wanted to kill people, wanted to hurt.”

To other families grieving on Memorial Day and every day in between, Sheila said she wants them to know her family remembers their loved one alongside their own lost hero.

“We remember all of them. We may not know them, but we remember them,” she said.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper was an assistant principal at Enterprise High School when Watson was a member of the JROTC and remembers him as a good student with a bright future ahead of him.