Enterprise City Schools updates safety plan

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education held a special called meeting Thursday at noon to continue the ongoing conversation around reopening schools and to approve several contracts and personnel matters.
Wednesday afternoon, an updated reopening guide was posted to the Enterprise City Schools website that further outlines important dates, essential actions, general guidelines, considerations and distance learning information for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Greg Faught stressed that he and the staff are working diligently to make the schools as safe as possible and wants parents to know that as the policies are updated, they will be reflected on the website, enterpriseschools.net.
“I just want everyone to understand that our central office, staff and our principals have been working every single day to make sure that we’re able to open up schools as safely as possible,” he said. “As we get new information, it’s going to be reflected in the plan. I don’t want people to get tired of looking at it, because it’s very, very important information for reopening.
“I want people to understand that it’s not going to be a perfect plan, and we can’t let perfection get in the way of something that’s good. We’re going to have a lot of situations that we have to address that aren’t going to have a clear-cut right answer, but we’re always going to choose the correct one at the time for our students and or teachers. The plan that is available is intended to be general guidance, it’s not intended to be all-inclusive or every single thing we think of that happens in a school, so I do ask for patience within the community and our schools.
“I know there are people out there who are anxious about beginning school, but know that we’re doing our very best work under the circumstances and we’re going to open as safely as possible.”
School board vice president Rodrick Caldwell added, “I know it can’t be easy. This is probably one of the hardest things that I’ve seen happen, but you can’t guarantee anybody’s safety. What we’re going to do is pray. Pray for our kids and the staff and everyone that’s involved. We just have to work together, keep the chatter down and let the community know this school system is doing everything possible to make it safe for us to bring our kids and staff back.”
Board President Reid Clark asked how parents and staff would be made aware of updates to the plan other than the website, and Faught said Facebook would not be used, but announcements would be made via local newspapers and possibly phone calls.
Not wanting to rely on having to have every parent or teacher answer their phone, Faught and Clark discussed utilizing the school system’s Remind app to send out text updates. Text updates, they agreed, would be a good way to let parents know of potential COVID exposure.
“We’re fully committed to being transparent throughout this whole process,” Faught said. “If we have a student within our school system who is diagnosed with COVID-19 and we receive documentation of that, I think that we have the fiduciary responsibility to let the parents know who has potentially been in contact with that child.
“Contact tracing is not going to be our responsibility, it’s the health department’s responsibility, but they’re going to be overwhelmed, I imagine. They’re dealing with a lot, so if we have intimate knowledge and we’ve been made aware that one of our children has it, I think we have the responsibility to let the parents know.
“It’s very, very important that parents sign up for the Remind app that we have here within our school system… It’s always better, in my opinion, for parents to get the information from us than from multiple layers of people. The instant we find out about it, we’ll have processes in place that will lead us to letting parents know. But we have to have documentation; it’s not going to be done on hearsay or with a phone call. We’re going to have to have documentation in our hands, and we’re going to do our best to protect the identity of the child.”
Faught said he has another meeting with school principals next Tuesday where each school’s individual needs will be discussed and the meeting was adjourned.
Important updates to the reopening plan include:
Face coverings or masks will be worn by students, staff, and school visitors over the age of six per Governor Ivey’s recent Stay at Home Order Mask Amendment.
Students age six or younger are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings.
Students, staff, and school visitors may be screened for fever (100.4 or greater) before entering the building.
Locker use will cease until further notice at Enterprise High School, Coppinville Junior High School and Dauphin Junior High School.
School lunches may be “grab and go” and consumed inside the classroom depending on each school’s situation.
Parents will not be permitted to escort their children to class on the first day of school.
Parent volunteers will not be permitted to work with children until further notice.
Students who experience symptoms while at school will be isolated until parents are able to pick them up.
“Cohorting” or teacher movement may be used in lower grade levels instead of students changing classes.
Students must be symptom and fever free (under 100.4) for 72 hours before returning to school after an illness. This new procedure will supersede any prior guidance.
Students who contract COVID-19 will be quarantined for the recommended number of days by the ADPH.
Parents who have not enrolled their children prior to the first day of school will need to call and make an appointment to do so.
Parents may enter the building by appointment only.
Students who remain home to receive distance learning options will not be permitted to participate in extra-curricular activities such as band, choral music, athletics, etc.
July 21, 2020, is the deadline to opt-out of traditional in-person instruction. Forms can be found on our school website.