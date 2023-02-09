The Enterprise Fire Department, Enterprise Police Department, and Enterprise Rescue each received a donation to recognize the hard work of the city’s first responders.

Retired Lt. Col. Sam Scruggs Wednesday morning presented a check to each organization.

“Nobody really says ‘thank you’ to police officers and first responders,” Scruggs said during the presentation at City Hall. “Our intention is not to buy a fire truck or a police car. Our intention is to say thank you with a small donation.”

Mayor William E. Cooper thanked Scruggs for the donation and for choosing to give back to Enterprise.

“He could have presented this to anybody,” Cooper said. “He didn’t forget about our city. This is very thoughtful and it is a blessing to all the entities that received the checks.”

Each group was awarded a $333 check in a nod to Scruggs’ wife. He said he was in Korea three times, and met his wife there. The two were married three times: an embassy wedding, an American wedding and a Korean wedding.

Scruggs, of Scruggs Enterprises, Inc., located near Huntsville, has ties to the area, having lived and taught in Ozark. The retired Army officer, though never stationed at Fort Rucker, says he feels like this area is home and he wanted to thank the city’s first responders for all they do.

“A little recognition like this goes a long way,” Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said. “We’ve received donations from $333 to pizza that costs $20. We’re not asking for anything, but the recognition of somebody saying, ‘Hey we appreciate you. We know y’all are doing good.’”