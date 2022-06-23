Enterprise man sentenced to 74 months following federal gun and drug convictions

Montgomery— On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Willie Frank Harvis, a 62-year-old from Enterprise, Alabama, was sentenced to 74 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of multiple firearms, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Following his prison sentence, Harvis will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to his plea agreement and other court documents, in late January 2019, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office began to suspect that Harvis was selling drugs from his Enterprise home. After obtaining a search warrant, on February 1, 2019, law enforcement searched Harvis’s residence and found crack cocaine along with eleven firearms. Harvis has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

This case was investigated by ATF, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Enterprise Police Department, with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and DEA. Assistant United States Attorney Russell T. Duraski prosecuted the case.