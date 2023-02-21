Enterprise native Valerie Russell has been named general manager of WTVY News 4 in Dothan, Gray Television recently announced.

Russell assumes the post vacated by Robby Thomas who was named general manager of WIT TV in Columbia, S. C.

Russell brings 18 years of media sales experience to her new role as the station’s general manager. For the past two years she has served as the station’s general sales manager, a period in which the sales team posted net sales records in new local direct business and digital revenue. Previously Russell was a leading member of the sales team at WIS in Columbia, S.C. She began her broadcasting career as a morning how producer in 1996 at the Columbia market’s ABC affiliated television station.

A graduate of Alabama A&M University, Russell graduated in 2022 from the Broadcast Leadership Training Leadership Academy of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Russell was born in 1972 in Enterprise to Wayne and Annie Jean Russell-Elliard. At an early age, her father taught her the importance of entrepreneurship and owning real estate. He was the co-owner of Russell & Fleming Vault Company. He purchased real estate properties throughout Enterprise.

Wayne Russell grew crops which consisted of corn, peas, and okra. He also owned livestock. During summer months while most kids were at camp or vacationing, Valerie Russell and her cousins worked as field hands. They picked peas in the hot sun. Their pay was a trip to Mr. Edwards’ grocery store on Daleville Avenue in Enterprise where they could pick any one item of their choice.

Little did Russell know, her father was teaching good work ethic and preparing her for the real world. Her father would always tell her, “Lynn, I want you to do more than I did. No excuses.”

A 1991 high school graduate of Enterprise High School, Russell attended Alabama A&M University where she earned a B.S. degree in Communications with a concentration in marketing.

Although Russell had been groomed for entrepreneurship, she found media exciting. In 1996 she launched her TV career as a morning show producer and reporter in Columbia, S.C. She got her real estate license, and later received her broker’s license and opened her own real estate firm in South Carolina, Crescent Real Estate.

During the peak of her real estate career, Russell’s life took an unexpected turn, which created a temporary setback. She maintained her real estate broker’s license but shut down her company and returned to corporate America at an NBC affiliate in Columbia, S.C. She was the first African-American woman to work as an account executive at this station. During her 15-year tenure at the television station, she earned awards, trips, and maximum income.

In September 2020 Russell was approached by a senior executive in Gray Television to meet with the general manager of WTVY in Dothan. Although it felt surreal, she knew God was calling her back home to the Wiregrass after 30 years. After six interviews, Russell was hired as the first African American general sales manager at WTVY and was recently promoted to general manager of the station.

She recently authored her first book, Corporate Christian 101, where she shares Christian principles on how to navigate through corporate America and not lose one’s core values.

Russell is among those who will be honored at the Third Annual Black History Gala Saturday in Dothan at the Dothan Country Club. The gala is sponsored by the Mike Schmitz Foundation and hosted by Schmitz and Dothan Municipal Court Judge Rose Evans-Gordon. The ticket event raises money for nonprofits in the community.