Enterprise YMCA preschoolers meet Miss Alabama

Enterprise YMCA preschoolers meet Miss Alabama

In front, from left, are Tuilian Oliver, Karter Kirkland, Hayden Rodgers, Clayton Smith, Barrett Hanson, Liam Bucko, Alyahna Cole, Duece Reynolds, and Della Layton. In the middle row, from left, are Logan Smith, Samson Arnold, Ronin Jarvis, Renzel Harriel, Max Elizondo, Kylan Purdie, Kai Brooks, Jayden Vega, and Graham Lewis. In back, from left, are YMCA Preschool Teacher Anna Hodnett, YMCA Director Richard Pipkin, Miss Alabama, and YMCA Preschool Teachers Miranda Hughes and Kinsley Ballagh.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Enterprise YMCA State Licensed Christian Preschoolers enjoyed meeting Miss Alabama Lindsay Fincher at the recent Wiregrass United Way Kickoff Campaign hosted by the Enterprise YMCA. 

Fincher was among those on the WUW Bus tour that began in Dothan and traveled to the Abbeville Boys and Girls Club, Eufaula downtown gazebo, the Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark, the Merle Wallace Purvis Center in Geneva and the Dothan Chamber of Commerce.

Registration is ongoing for YMCA Preschool ages two and one half to five years old, After School Camp Pickup for ages five to 12, and Youth Basketball, Taekwondo and Fitness Programs. For more information contact the YMCA at 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214.

