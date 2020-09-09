EPA approves new chemical for use in repellents

AUBURN -- The itchy, red whelps from mosquito bites are deeply familiar to most Southerners.
Alabama is home to approximately 60 different species of mosquitoes. With the abundance of vegetation, water and warm weather in the state, mosquitoes are able to breed and develop year-round.
These factors make insect repellent an essential household item. While the potent, gaseous scent of most insect repellents is overbearing, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently approved a new chemical for use in mosquito and insect repellents. This chemical offers long lasting effects without the overbearing scent.
Nootkatone
Nootkatone is the first chemical the EPA has approved for use in insect repellents in 11 years.
Unlike most potent insect repellents, nootkatone smells like grapefruit and lasts for several hours. Nootkatone is an oil that comes from cedar trees, citrus fruits and vetiver grass.
It was first identified in grapefruit peels and juice in the early 1960s. Ever since, it has provided a fruity, sweet and citrusy odor for use in foods, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Now its benefits stretch farther than simply enhancing smells and taste.
Xing Ping Hu, an Alabama Extension specialist of home grounds, garden and home pests, said within the past twenty years, numerous studies have taken place to explore nootkatone’s insecticidal activities including repelling, killing and anti-feeding.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) biologists focused their research on the repellency and killing power of nootkatone,” Hu said. “They found nootkatone to be an effective repellent and insecticide for use against ticks and mosquitoes, which spread Zika and other viruses.”
How it works
Hu said nootkatone is an effective chemical for use not only against ticks and mosquitos, but other pests as well.
“Studies show that this grapefruit-scented perfume ingredient not only repels but also may kill mosquitoes, ticks, bedbugs, fleas, lice, weevils and other pests,” she said. “It also kills bugs that are resistant to DDT, pyrethroids and other common insecticides.”
According to Hu, researchers theorize that nootkatone’s mode of action is to stimulate insects’ nerve cell receptors involved in sending electrical impulses to cause fatal spasms, meaning the insects essentially twitch to death.
Since the nootkatone kills mosquitoes, it is much more effective in its prevention longevity than simply deterring the insect.
Because nootkatone is a volatile essential oil, it is environmentally friendly and nontoxic to humans and other mammals, birds, fish and bees.
“By giving their approval, the EPA is acknowledging that this chemical is safe and effective, formally giving the green light for companies to use nootkatone to develop new products for people and pets,” Hu said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!