ESCC plans for in-person graduation services

During the ceremony, both Spring 2021 graduates from ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College, a unit of Enterprise State, and Spring 2020 graduates – recognized during last year’s virtual graduation ceremonies – will be recognized. Last year’s graduates were invited by Rodgers to attend the next in-person graduation ceremony held at the College and be recognized first in the ceremony as honored guests.

ESCC will also host GED Graduation “Under the Oaks” on Wednesday, May 12, from 6-7 p.m. Last year’s GED graduates are also invited to attend this year’s event.

This event will follow the same safety protocols and feature the same socially distanced layout as the College’s graduation event. Similarly, a livestream of the GED graduation will be available on the Enterprise State Community College Facebook page.

A photographer will take photos of the graduates on stage after they receive their GED, and all graduates and visitors are encouraged to take pictures with William “Bo” Weevil after the ceremony. There will be no reception following the event.

“Graduation is a special time for us to recognize our students’ achievements,” Rodgers said. “We are very much excited to hold this important event for our students and their families on our campus once again.

“Congratulations to all those being recognized. You have worked hard to get where you are today, and all of us here at Enterprise State and the Alabama Aviation College are proud to join you in celebrating your many accomplishments.”