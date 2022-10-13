Girl Scout Troop 9095 cadettes earn Silver Award

Girl Scout Troop 9095 Cadettes earned their Silver Award by completing the “Buddy Benches and Kindness Campaign” Project.

The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. The award represents a girl’s accomplishments in scouting and her community as she grows and works to improve her life and the lives of others. Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama congratulates Cadettes Elizabeth “Beth Ann” Braden, Hana Hutchison, LeeAnne Leger, Megan Riffle, and Bailey Pietras for earning their Silver Award.

By earning the Girl Scout Silver Award, these scouts have taken a step in becoming community leaders. Their accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set them apart.

“We built benches for Holly Hill Elementary and Pinedale Elementary schools (in Enterprise). The benches have been placed on playgrounds and designed for children to sit at while making friends a bit easier. We also went and talked to kids about spreading kindness and being compassionate,” a news release about the award stated.

The volunteer fire station gave the girls a space to build the benches and taught troop members about tool safety, specifically safety techniques and handiness skills the girls can use later in life and helped each girl foster a greater sense of independence.

Girls interacted with adults on a professional level and learned how to plan, email (communicate), build, assemble, paint, install, speak to adults and children about (anti-bullying/the power of kindness), film and edit a video, and some other valuable life skills while working toward their 50 hours of service for the Girl Scout Silver Award.

The girls set out to make a difference in their community by speaking kindness into existence and giving kids a space to experience that. They learned that by working together, as a team, they could accomplish great things.

Through scouting, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, and find solutions to social issues all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day. Earning the Silver Award is just one of the accomplishments girls can do as part of Girl Scouts. To join Girl Scouts or learn more about volunteering, visit www.girlscoutssa.org.