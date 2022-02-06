Global food company signs agreement with ESCC for worker scholarships

Pilgrim’s employees are required to have worked with the company at least six months prior to becoming eligible for the tuition scholarship and to work for the company two years after graduation or completion of a certification.

Similar agreements for employee scholarships and professional development were signed with Pilgrim’s at Northwest-Shoals and Snead State Community Colleges. Each of the colleges is within a region where a Pilgrim’s facility is located.

“We are excited to partner with these colleges to offer this incredible benefit to our team members and their children,” said Corey Friend, JBS/Pilgrim’s Better Futures program manager. “This program will provide deserving individuals the opportunity to pursue their dreams for higher education and strengthen Alabama communities for generations to come.”

In addition to JBS/Pilgrim’s offering the last dollar tuition scholarship, ESCC committed to offer specialized advising, financial literacy and professional development to Pilgrim’s employees who choose to attend.

“Enterprise State is excited to partner with Pilgrim’s Pride to provide these educational opportunities for its employees and their families,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “We look forward to welcoming and assisting these students in the future at ESCC. I commend Pilgrim’s Pride for its foresight and commitment to our community.”