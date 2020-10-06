Global Resources to open $9.5 million medical manufacturing company in Dothan

“We are looking forward to this enhancement of our U.S.-based manufacturing to the greater Dothan area, and we’re looking forward to the future growth,” said Mark Fellows, vice president of ETI and Advanced Product Solutions.

GRI, headquartered in Flowery Branch, Georgia, is a privately held manufacturing and supply company specializing in the design, manufacture, sterilization and distribution of products for the health care, industrial and animal care markets. Besides the U.S., the company has manufacturing operations in the Dominican Republic, China, India and Vietnam to support world-wide sales.

“The GRI family of companies is a global leader in the development of high-performance protective equipment and technologies to keep workers safe in extreme environments,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We’re thrilled that this globally focused company has selected Dothan as the home of its newest manufacturing venture and know it will find success there.”

In a joint statement, Mayor Mark Saliba, City of Dothan and Houston County Chairman Mark Culver said: