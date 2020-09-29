 Skip to main content
Gov. Ivey announces creation of Alabama Family Central Website
Gov. Ivey announces creation of Alabama Family Central Website

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced the creation of Alabama Family Central a comprehensive, easy-to-use web and mobile destination that offers parents and families, guardians, teachers and caregivers a one-stop connection to programs and services in Alabama.

Information on childcare, education, family services and health services can all be found here.

“Alabama Family Central will ensure that all parents and children in our state have access to crucial information and resources from numerous state agencies and non-profit organizations,” Governor Ivey said.

“Great parents need strong partners, and I am proud of the strong collaboration between the state and private sector to offer a one-stop shop of assistance for Alabama families. I appreciate the Alabama Partnership for Children spearheading this effort.”

Alabama Family Central was collaboratively created by state agencies and other partners to support Alabama families as a compilation of available state resources that can assist with issues related to the health and well-being of children. The Alabama Legislature is also supporting this effort with $500,000 in funding from the Education Trust Fund budget.

The site will highlight resources which are relevant and timely to the needs of children. While many children are still attending school remotely, Alabama Family Central is currently highlighting A+ Education Partnership’s new COVID-19 Parent Resources site.

The website offers organized, easy-to-use resources to assist parents and caregivers as they help their children learn from home. From online learning basics to help for every grade and subject, these resources are meant to support and supplement the information school districts are providing to families.

“When I learned that our students would be learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my heart immediately went out to the parents who would need assistance teaching their children at home,” Senator Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) said.

“I requested funding to set up such assistance, so I humbly thank Governor Kay Ivey and Senator Arthur Orr (R- Decatur) for granting that request. It was a pleasure working with A+ Education Partnership and the Alabama Partnership for Children to incorporate this idea into their programs, and I look forward to its expansion. Every child deserves access to the highest quality education, no matter their circumstances.”

The Alabama Family Central website is a collaboration headed by the Alabama Partnership for Children and includes:

A+ Education Partnership;

Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention;

Alabama Department of Early Education;

Alabama Department of Education;

Alabama Department of Human Resources;

Alabama Department of Mental Health;

Alabama Department of Public Health;

Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services;

Alabama Medicaid.

