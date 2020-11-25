Gov. Ivey awards nearly $19.4 million to Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY— More than 60 Alabama cities and counties will soon see improvements in their communities thanks to almost $19.4 million in Community Development Block Grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.
The CDBG funds will be used to repair dangerous roads, provide safe water, build community and senior centers, improve sewer systems and more.
“Community Development Block Grants help raise the living standards for thousands of Alabamians who may have struggled with dangerous roads, sewage backed up in their homes or find it difficult to wash clothes because of inadequate water pressure,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants and I must commend those local elected officials who recognized those struggles and responded to address needs in their communities.”
Grants are awarded on competitive basis in several categories including small city, large city, county, community enhancement, Black Belt and planning. Some cities received planning grants in addition to other competitive grants. In most instances, awarded governments are required to allocate some local funds to projects as a match for the grants.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Many local governments, particularly this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, often struggle for funds to provide basic services for residents,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in awarding these funds from the CDBG program, which enables governments to accomplish worthwhile projects to make their communities better places to live.”
Grants awarded and projects in the surrounding area include:
- Daleville - $292,500 to replace water lines along Culpepper Street, Wells Avenue, Ennis Street and Holman Street.
- New Brockton- $314,000 to renovate and upgrade three sewer pump stations to improve sewage collection.
- Ozark- $250,000 to resurface at least a portion of nine streets including Brown Drive, Lowery Road, Julian Street, Wilson Avenue, Hall Drive, McDonald Avenue, Woodview Avenue, Brookview Drive and Parkview Drive.
- Pike County - $350,000 to resurface County Road 7749 (McLure Town Road), northeast of Troy and pave County Road 2256 south of Troy.
- Troy- $250,000 to renovate a portion of the historic Academy Street School and convert it to a community and cultural arts center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!