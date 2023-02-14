With his wife Mallorie, holding the family Bible, at his side James Tarbox was sworn into office as the Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney by his twin brother, Army Maj. Travis Tarbox, at the Enterprise Courthouse Friday.

“I’ll leave it to you to figure out which one is which,” Twelfth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeff Kelley said to the family, coworkers, supporters and friends who filled the standing room only courtroom about the identical twins.

Tarbox was appointed to the post Jan. 20 by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve the remainder of the term vacated upon the retirement of Tom Anderson, who was appointed to supernumerary status by the governor earlier.

“Dedicated and hardworking,” is what Coffee County Bar Association President Ashley Marshall called Tarbox. “James exemplifies the characteristics of a servant leader,” said Carmen Howell, Twelfth Judicial Circuit Bar Commissioner on the Alabama State Bar Board of Bar Commissioners.

“On behalf of the judiciary, we support you and your family as you take this next step into public service,” Kelley told Tarbox.

“I have no doubt that with his work ethic, his intelligence, his integrity and great character that he will make an outstanding district attorney and will serve you as the citizens of this circuit and the state of Alabama,” Kelley said.

“I wanted to have this ceremony and one like it in Pike County to thank the people who made this opportunity possible for me,” Tarbox said. “No one gets a position like this alone.”

The son of George and Debbie Tarbox thanked his parents for their support. “My belief in God was instilled in me from a young age by my parents,” he said. “As I look back at my life so far, I see that God has a plan for me -- and each of you -- and as I see how things have lined up in my life I realize just how truly blessed I am. I have seen God’s plan in action.

“My parents instilled in us the values of hard work, honesty, integrity, service to others, and, most importantly, to love God,” Tarbox said. “My twin brother is my hero.

“I am not the easiest person to be married to,” Tarbox said as he thanked his wife for her support. “She’s been a trooper and she keeps everything in line for our family,” he said.

Tarbox joined the firm Marsh & Cotter, LLP in Enterprise upon his graduation from law school in 2013 and was a partner in the firm at the time of his appointment to the district attorney post. With the law firm, Tarbox also represented multiple local boards of education — Coffee County, Dale County, and the city of Daleville — and actively assists his law firm in representing several other governmental entities.

“You taught me so much about people and about being an advocate,” he told Marsh and Cotter.

Tarbox said that Anderson had asked only one thing from him as he took the reins as district attorney. “That was to take care of the team he had assembled because it was full of good people,” Tarbox said. “With only three weeks at the helm, I fully agree.

“Our circuit is served by 26 full and part-time people who are truly public servants,” Tarbox said. “To our law enforcement partners, I hope you have always found me to be honest, hardworking and respectful of the badge.

“I am happy to say that I am now fighting with the good guys and I’m on the right team,” Tarbox said. “I want to say that I’ve always got your backs and always will.

“I will work hard, I will be transparent, and I will seek to secure justice in every case,” he said. “We must do what it takes to insure that those intent on doing harm to others are put behind bars. We must also ensure that every victim receives justice.

“This is my pledge to you: I will work every day to earn all of your trust and confidence in this position,” Tarbox said. “This is a heavy burden to bear, but I am up for this challenge. I am prepared to take this journey and I am prepared to serve my community.”