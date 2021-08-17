Local farmer directs $2,500 donation to Battens Volunteer Fire Department

Coffee County farmer Joey Powell recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Batten’s Volunteer Fire Department, and Fire Chief Jeffery Wood said the donation will be used to purchase structural firefighting equipment that will help protect firefighters.

“We would like to thank Joey Powell for his generous donation to our department. This will help us provide protective gear to our firefighters as we serve our community,” Wood said.

Since 2010, America’s Farmers programs have given more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Farmers have directed these donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.