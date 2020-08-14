Local students earn Fort Rucker-Wiregrass AUSA Chapter scholarships

The Fort Rucker - Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to local students in the Wiregrass area.
Ten students, high school seniors and undergraduates, received $1,000 towards their continuing education. Scholarships are based on academic achievement, personal achievement, and community involvement. The funds may be used for tuition and other academic expenses.
During the two years of serving as vice president of Scholarships, Kevin Shoun said the highlight of his time on the board is presenting the awards to extremely intelligent and motivated young professionals.
“Seeing these young Americans strive for greatness and work diligently towards their goals is truly inspiring,” he said. “I am excited to see what the future holds for this year’s scholarship winners.”
Receiving a $1,000 scholarship were:
Alison Best of Fort Rucker - University of Texas at Austin
Mackenzie Capehart of New Brockton - University of Alabama
Christina Haken of Enterprise - Samford University
Matthew Hutson of Enterprise – University of Alabama
Corinna Jones of Enterprise - Barnard College of Columbia University, New York
Sarah Jane Levine of Enterprise - Auburn University
Kaitlin McInnis of Enterprise - University of Alabama at Birmingham
Joanna Paris of Ozark - Naval Academy Preparatory School, followed by U.S. Naval Academy
Lauren Tucker of Fort Rucker - Auburn University
Wyatt Wymann - Marion Military Institute
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!