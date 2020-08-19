Longtime Police Chief T.D. Jones announces retirement

Longtime Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones publicly announced his retirement effective Aug. 28.

“I’m going to try to get through this,” Chief Jones said at the start of his remarks near the conclusion of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. “If I don’t I’ll just say, ‘I retire.’”

He made it through just fine. Jones, 66, noted he spent 22 years in his hometown, 22 years in Montgomery and he’s been in Enterprise as police chief for the past 22 years as of Aug. 28.

“That’s my target retirement day and I’m publicly announcing it now, but y’all have known it since April,” Jones told the council.

It wasn’t the city’s best-kept secret. The chief himself has openly talked about his upcoming retirement, but he hadn’t made it official. The council appointed Capt. Michael Moore as interim police chief effective Aug. 28, a term that will run until the next council names a new chief on or about Nov. 2.

Jones said last year was a difficult one in terms of his health.

“I had to go through three surgeries,” he said. “Older people that know, you go get a test and they find two or three other things.”

However, he has loved this city and loved his job.

“I’ve had a job all my life that I got up and I was just as happy to go to work that day as I was the day I started as a rookie 44 years ago,” Jones said.

He got emotional talking about his family, particularly his wife Sharon.

“The city’s been good to me and been good to my family,” he said. “My family’s now older, married, got kids and living here in the city. … I have to thank my wife for putting up with me this long. This job, I try not to take it home with me, but there are days you’re not in a good mood. She’s always stood behind me and been with me for 39 years.”