Longtime Police Chief T.D. Jones announces retirement

Longtime Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones publicly announced his retirement effective Aug. 28.
“I’m going to try to get through this,” Chief Jones said at the start of his remarks near the conclusion of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. “If I don’t I’ll just say, ‘I retire.’”
He made it through just fine. Jones, 66, noted he spent 22 years in his hometown, 22 years in Montgomery and he’s been in Enterprise as police chief for the past 22 years as of Aug. 28.
“That’s my target retirement day and I’m publicly announcing it now, but y’all have known it since April,” Jones told the council.
It wasn’t the city’s best-kept secret. The chief himself has openly talked about his upcoming retirement, but he hadn’t made it official. The council appointed Capt. Michael Moore as interim police chief effective Aug. 28, a term that will run until the next council names a new chief on or about Nov. 2.
Jones said last year was a difficult one in terms of his health.
“I had to go through three surgeries,” he said. “Older people that know, you go get a test and they find two or three other things.”
However, he has loved this city and loved his job.
“I’ve had a job all my life that I got up and I was just as happy to go to work that day as I was the day I started as a rookie 44 years ago,” Jones said.
He got emotional talking about his family, particularly his wife Sharon.
“The city’s been good to me and been good to my family,” he said. “My family’s now older, married, got kids and living here in the city. … I have to thank my wife for putting up with me this long. This job, I try not to take it home with me, but there are days you’re not in a good mood. She’s always stood behind me and been with me for 39 years.”
Jones thanked the council for nominating him and allowing him serve the past four years, as well as all the past councils and mayors “that have kept me in this position this long.”
The chief also talked with pride about the Enterprise Police Department.
“I want to say that I have worked with some of the greatest men and women I’ve ever worked with at this police department,” he said. “They go out there every day to protect this city and they do it the right way. For that, I’m proud of them.”
Jones received a standing ovation when he finished. All members of the council expressed their gratitude for his service and his friendship.
“Having worked in the school system 38 years and having Chief Jones there I can honestly say that the Enterprise Police Department, under his leadership, has always had the heart for all the children of Enterprise in everything they did,” Council President Perry Vickers said. “They protected them and treated them right, Chief, you really did.”
But the most remarkable praise for Jones, albeit indirectly, came from a citizen, Herbert Russell, a minister who took advantage of the Privilege of the Floor near the start of the meeting. He wanted to talk about the police department, and there were some nervous people watching as he pointed out the unrest that is going on in some cities across the United States.
But Russell said that God was showing him things about the police department in Enterprise.
“I’ve never heard of anyone being brutalized by the police. I’ve never heard of anybody being racially profiled by the police. I haven’t heard of them being dragged from their cars and beaten by police. I haven’t heard of anyone being shot, any of our young black men being shot by the police,” Russell told the council.
“I took that to say it’s very easy to show the bad. To highlight the bad is big news. But what about the good? When you come to a city and you have this? Where we don’t have to worry about being profiled and looked at as someone that has to be aggressively contended with simply because of our color? I’ve been here 30 years and I haven’t seen any of this. So I think it needs to be commended.”
Russell proposed setting aside a day to show appreciation for the police department for what’s being done. He said a day would show that the city not only honors and respects its law enforcement, but it also supports fair treatment and justice for everybody.
“I thank the Mayor and City Council and Chief Jones because they all play a part in this. It doesn’t just happen,” Russell said. “There has to be some dialog, there has to be some training somewhere for it to be like this.”
Vickers looked at Russell and pointed directly to the police chief.
“This gentleman right over here, Chief Jones, is responsible for a lot of that. I think that’s what makes Enterprise Enterprise,” Vickers said.
Russell’s remarks also drew applause.
Council member Sonya Rich said she appreciated his words, adding, “His remarks were just right on time tonight.”
Council member Al Miller told Jones, “What was said tonight just exemplifies the professionalism and integrity that you instilled in your department.”
Mayor Bill Cooper was moved.
“I have never – in all the time I’ve been down here – for somebody to come up and make a statement about a police department, I think that is something very, very enlightening for us and our city,” Cooper said. “So, Chief Jones and his staff, I would like to say keep up the good work. There are still some good things going on in this world.”
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!