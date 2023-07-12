Celebration of the man called the “Father of Army Aviation Medicine” started Monday at the Lyster Health Clinic on Fort Novosel and culminated with a birthday celebration Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Brig. Gen. Theodore Lyster Birthday Week Celebration kicked off with a cake-cutting on Monday. On hand for the cake cutting were Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, First, Sgt. Jun Ma, Jennifer Grimes of Enterprise, and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss.

Throughout the week, Lyster Army Health Clinic celebrated with fun, informative activities for staff and beneficiaries.

Lyster Army Health Clinic’s namesake was born July 10, 1875, in Fort Larned, Kansas. His roles as an U.S. Army physician and aviation medicine pioneer earned him the title “Father of Army Aviation Medicine.”

Lyster Army Health Clinic’s birthday celebration Friday will feature health and wellness booths, paper airplane competition, activities, and face painting for kids.

LifeSouth Bloodmobile will be on site from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. accepting blood donations.

The event is open to the Fort Novosel military community.