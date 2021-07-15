Main Street Enterprise's Back to School Bash events start tomorrow

To kick off the start of tax-free weekend, downtown will play host to Main Street Enterprise’s Back to School Bash today (Friday) and Saturday.
Alabama’s 16th annual sales tax holiday launches this weekend, and Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick said downtown businesses will offer special promotions and sales from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in addition to the tax-free incentives. While the event will not close off the downtown area, WOOF FM will play remotely for shoppers to enjoy as they walk from store to store. An opening ceremony will also be held at 3 p.m. next to the mural on the side of Cafe Roma on East College Street.
“The main goal is to get people shopping,” Kendrick said.
Similar to last year’s event, Saturday’s Back to School Bash will feature a pop-up event on E. College Street where parents can receive information on local after-school programs and extracurricular activities. Participants include Enterprise State Community College, All In Credit Union, Enterprise Public Library, Hoobler Music, Crossfit FXT, First United Methodist Church, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, but a complete list of organizations will be published at a later date.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., and WOOF FM will again play remotely. Altrusa International, Inc. of Enterprise will also be on site for its annual school supply drive.
To incentivize shopping downtown, All In Credit Union—the “super sponsor” of the event—will randomly reimburse a set number of transactions up to $25 for members who use their All In credit card at a downtown shop or restaurant over the two days. The credit union is also sponsoring a $250 downtown shopping spree; Kendrick said shoppers who provide receipts of purchases totaling $25 will be entered to win the giveaway, and additional tickets can be purchased for $5. All proceeds will go to the Shop with a Cop program for its back to school shopping event.
The annual sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. July 16 and ends at midnight on July 18.
For a comprehensive list of taxable and tax-exempt items, visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/STHolidayQuickRefSheet21.pdf.