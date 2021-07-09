Main Street's Back to School Bash is July 16-17

To kick off the start of tax-free weekend, downtown will play host to Main Street Enterprise’s Back to School Bash next Friday and Saturday.

Alabama’s 16th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, and Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick said downtown businesses will offer special promotions and sales from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in addition to the tax-free incentives. While the event will not close off the downtown area, WOOF FM will play remotely for shoppers to enjoy as they walk from store to store.

“The main goal of Friday is to get people shopping,” Kendrick said.

Similar to last year’s event, next Saturday’s Back to School Bash will feature a pop-up event on E. College Street where parents can receive information on local after-school programs and extracurricular activities. Participants include Enterprise State Community College, All In Credit Union, Enterprise Public Library, Hoobler Music, Crossfit FXT, First United Methodist Church, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, but a complete list of organizations will be published at a later date.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., and WOOF FM will again play remotely. Altrusa International, Inc. of Enterprise will also be on site for its annual school supply drive.