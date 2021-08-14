Mayor challenges local residents to help reach Alabama vaccination goal

Cooper said the entire pandemic ordeal has been difficult for all parts of the country, and he is thankful that Enterprise has endured fairly well in comparison to some areas, but he is saddened by the death toll the pandemic has taken locally and all over the world. He also remains concerned about the economic impact of the continuing COVID spread and the related consequences that affect business, industry and family financial well-being.

“We have to get this pandemic under control, and I believe vaccinations are the best way to do that right now,” Cooper said. “Vaccinations are readily available now. I had my vaccination just as soon as it was available to me, and so far, I have not had the new COVID variant.”

Local hospitalization and death reports seem to follow national trends, indicating that those who have been vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill or die from the illness.

“I encourage everyone who has not been vaccinated to at least consider the possibility and consult with your doctors on what is right for you,” he said. “The sooner we can get a hold on this virus, the sooner life can get back to normal, and I think that’s what we all want.”