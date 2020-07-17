Mayoral candidates speak out

(Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a four-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s mayoral forum.)
Bill Baker was the first candidate to give his opening statement at Wednesday’s mayoral forum hosted by the Republican Women of Coffee County. He started by thanking the country club and its staff for housing the event and serving the lunch, then recognized the Republican Women for putting on the event and for all the work they do for the Republican Party. The rest of his statement is as follows:
“Okay, so, I’m a little nervous. This is the first time I’ve ever run for political office. I’d like to thank my fellow candidates, who are just as nervous since this is their first time running for mayor also, so bear with us. Now, a little bit about me. Who is Bill Baker? I was born in Tennessee and raised in Florida, but I promise you I grew up in Fort Rucker, Alabama. I spent 24 years in Army aviation and after three tours at Fort Rucker, that 17-year-old boy who joined the Army grew up on Fort Rucker.
“Let me just say this: I joined the Army because I didn’t want to go to college! Can you believe that? Twenty-four years later and now I’ve earned three degrees from Troy University. I didn’t get it right the first two times, so I had to go back a third time. I hold an associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree from Troy University.
“I spent 24 years in the Army and retired honorably; I was the Sergeant Major of enlisted training. I got to run the schoolhouse that had air traffic controllers, flight operations specialists and aviation maintainers. I had 1,200 students in my schoolhouse that I got to manage, and then I retired.
“I thought I was going to do something different, but I was wrong. I went right back to Fort Rucker in a cubicle working on aviation programs, and I’ve spent the last 18 years as a civilian contractor that’s given me experience doing business with
state, federal and international companies. The company I work for today is an international company.
“My wife and I have been residents of Enterprise for the last 21 years, and we’re both members of County Line Baptist Church. During my military and civilian experiences, I’ve developed the ability to be a good team builder. I’m a focused leader. I’m a strategic planner. Most of all, I’ve got a global business network, and that means I have relationships that I can bring to the State of Alabama and to Enterprise, Alabama. Four years ago, I started with a company and we had six people. Today, we have 328 people and over $50 million in revenue from a little company called Navigator International. We’re doing well.
“Two things that I know about business: if you’re in business, you better be in the business of making money—and a city is a business—and that the city is in the business of making money. How does it make money? It makes money by taxing its residents or by growing its business base. The fastest way to put money in the city coffers is growing your business base, and the city needs a strategic plan to do that.
“You have to have a strategic plan in place to grow a good business, and that strategic plan should have organization, training, leadership, education and facilities. We need to practice the TTPs—tactics, techniques and procedures—across our city departments. We have to do that. We have to look at our personnel, our processes, and our technology.”
Near the end of his statement, Baker began to speak about the VA home, saying, “The VA home that’s coming to the city is not a VA hospital; it is a home.”
He closed with the statement, “With your help, we could make Enterprise a better place to live, work and grow, and I ask for your vote on August 25.”
After the opening statements, questions were addressed to each candidate. Each candidate was given one minute to a minute and a half to answer. These were Baker’s answers.
As mayor, how do you plan on addressing the changes in our revenues, especially once the Paycheck Protection Program loans and unemployment dries up, if our sales tax revenues do greatly decrease?
“That’s going be a team effort. We’re going to have to get all the stakeholders in a room and come together and put a strategic plan in place. We have to have a strategic plan when we have natural disasters, and we have to have a strategic plan when we have economic disasters as well. So we’ll bring the stakeholders in, we will figure out solutions and we will execute those solutions.”
What are your top three priorities to maintain the continual growth of Enterprise?
“Business. We have to bring well-paying jobs to Enterprise. Not just any jobs—well-paying jobs. We’ve got to focus on our small businesses and help them grow. We’ve got to help them leverage those special programs that the government gives small businesses and have them bring those dollars to the City of Enterprise.
“We have a hub zone. We have businesses here that qualify for Disadvantaged Business Entities programs. They can bring state and federal dollars to our town; those state and federal dollars will turn into revenue, and that turns into more people spending more money. That’s the first thing that we need to do, take care of our business and bring good paying jobs to Enterprise.
“The second thing we have to have is a strategic plan, folks! It’s great to sit here and talk about what we would do, but if we don’t plan for what we’re going to do, we will not get there. If we do not understand the growth pattern for the City of Enterprise for the next 10 to 15 years, we’re going to have to borrow money to catch up. We need to look at our emergency services, we need to look at our water, our sewer and our electric. We need to have a plan to continue the growth because Enterprise is going to have big growth over the next five years.”
The Day of Prayer event was canceled at the beginning of COVID-19, even though it was outside and people could have easily distanced themselves from each other. How will you gauge the serving of Enterprise citizens regarding events if you’re elected mayor?
“When non-government organizations, private organizations, have events, and they cancel those events, I’ll tell you folks, that’s not city hall’s business. Those organizations have to continue to do what they think is best for the safety of their members. They have to provide that extra layer of caution, and if they choose to cancel it, they do. However, my campaign is passing out free masks and I understand it’s a new requirement. So if you need a mask, go see my wife, Nell Baker, and she’ll give you a mask for free. Why? Because it’s a personal responsibility. Each one of us in this free country we call the United States has a personal responsibility to ourselves and those around us.”
Who are the top five business donors to your mayoral campaign?
“That’s an easy question. If you look at my reports, you’ll find I have no business donors. They’re all individuals.”
With the uprising of lawlessness and protests being held in cities across our nation, what are you prepared to do to maintain law and order if such a protest breaks out in Enterprise?
“As a combat veteran, I served 24 years to protect your right to freedom of speech and your constitutional rights, and that’s what I stand here for today—to protect the constitutional right of freedom of speech, as long as you do it within the limits of the law. Once you break the law, you’re in a different territory. You have a whole new set of rights, which begins when you have the right to remain silent.
“If you elect Bill Baker as your mayor, you can bet that I will be standing not behind our police, but right beside our police to enforce the laws of this city. I will also be standing right beside those peaceful protesters who have the right to free speech. I’ll stand right there with them as long as they’re doing it within the limit of the law.”
We have a homeless problem in Enterprise. What are your ideas on addressing and helping with this problem?
“The homeless problem is not going away in Enterprise. It’s going to take another hurricane on the Panhandle and guess where the first stop is? Enterprise. And guess who are the first people to arrive? Those people who are already homeless. They’re getting out of the path of the storm and they come up here. We already have several programs in place that can assist. ... There are some people who just are happy living that way. There’s no way you can help someone who doesn’t want to be helped.
“I’ve been working with the Disabled American Veterans for over 18 years, and we try to aggressively identify those veterans. We have two places we can put veterans: Tuskegee and Tuscaloosa. There are homes for homeless veterans there, and we can get them in programs that will get them in jobs that will put them back as productive members of society, and we do that aggressively.”
I understand we are still waiting on this year’s audit, and here it is three months before October. Will you require the city to have an annual audit by a reasonable date each year?
“Raise your hand if you’re a business owner or work in business. Raise your hand if you’ve ever had an audit come in on time. I didn’t think so. That’s probably one of the most painful things you can do every single year in business is to get your audit in on time because you’re dependent on so many other people to bring their records to you so you can balance your books.
“The city is a business. Did I say that? The city is a business, and that city deals with numerous people and numerous organizations that they have to count their beans first before the city can count their own beans. Would I mandate an audit be done in certain amount of time? I’m a realist, folks. The audit will get done when the audit gets done. I’ve gotta trust that we’ve got the right companies that we’ve hired to do those audits for us.”
Will you be willing to allow neighborhoods that should be in the Enterprise city limits, meaning neighborhoods all around them are already in, to also be annexed into the city limits?
“I love how you ask these questions, and you’re looking for a specific answer, but there really is no specific answer. So as mayor, here’s what I would do: yes, I want to annex as much as I possibly can because every time we annex, we also get tax dollars. Those individuals who live in the county are paying county taxes. If we put them in the city limits, guess what they have to pay? City taxes. So you would get revenue. And yes, we would have to continue to look at our roads, our infrastructure, our police service, our fire services and our EMS. There’s lots that goes into those decisions.
“But let me tell you something folks, if we can push our city limits to 50,000 people or more within our city limits, I no longer have to go to the state for grants. I can go straight to the federal government. That’s how Dothan gets a lot of their money; they’re going straight to the federal government for grants. So yes, I would try to annex as much as I could at the lowest cost possible and continue to take care of residents of Enterprise as a whole.”
Bill Cooper’s opening statement and his responses will be featured in Sunday’s edition of the Enterprise Ledger, followed by Lister Reeves on Tuesday and Perry Vickers on Wednesday.