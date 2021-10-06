MCE to honor healthcare workers, first responders

Enterprise will have an opportunity Friday to show appreciation for the local healthcare workers and first responders who have been brave and diligent in their service to the community during the still ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

A ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the front of the hospital, near the flag pole, will honor doctors, nurses, administrators, aids, maintenance and dietary workers, and all other hospital personnel as well as rescue squad members, police, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and others on the front line of care for Coronavirus patients.

Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer Greg McGilvray and Mayor William E. Cooper will deliver remarks at the short ceremony, which will also feature a drive-by parade of first-responder vehicles. With lights flashing and sirens sounding, ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and other first responder vehicles will drive from the Moose Hope gym parking lot to Brunson Street, westward past Medical Center Enterprise, onto Edwards and then Watts Street.

MCE officials said the parade will serve as a salute to the healthcare workers at MCE and those at medical facilities in that area and around the city.