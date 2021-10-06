MCE to honor healthcare workers, first responders

Enterprise will have an opportunity Friday to show appreciation for the local healthcare workers and first responders who have been brave and diligent in their service to the community during the still ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
A ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the front of the hospital, near the flag pole, will honor doctors, nurses, administrators, aids, maintenance and dietary workers, and all other hospital personnel as well as rescue squad members, police, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and others on the front line of care for Coronavirus patients.
Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer Greg McGilvray and Mayor William E. Cooper will deliver remarks at the short ceremony, which will also feature a drive-by parade of first-responder vehicles. With lights flashing and sirens sounding, ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and other first responder vehicles will drive from the Moose Hope gym parking lot to Brunson Street, westward past Medical Center Enterprise, onto Edwards and then Watts Street.
MCE officials said the parade will serve as a salute to the healthcare workers at MCE and those at medical facilities in that area and around the city.
“Our staff and community healthcare partners always go above and beyond when it comes to patient care, but the past year and a half has been different. Healthcare workers are ‘fixers.’ If someone is sick they are accustomed to making them better. Knowing that something is wrong, they understand how to heal them. They are professionals in every sense of the word, and masters at saving lives,” McGilvray said. “This pandemic has stressed them in uncountable ways.”
“This pandemic has wreaked heartache on all that has been involved. We want to take this time to honor them and say that they are appreciated and we know how hard it’s been.”
“This is such as nice gesture on the part of Medical Center Enterprise,” Cooper added. “Certainly, our healthcare workers and first responders deserve our highest praise. We all know that we can never truly repay them for all they have done and sacrificed during this pandemic. Showing our support and appreciation is the least we can do.”
The public is invited to stage along the route or near the hospital to cheer on and show support for the healthcare professionals, personnel and first responders. MCE will host a lunch for the hospital staff and first responders after the parade.