MHS GENESIS goes live this fall at Lyster Army Health Clinc

On September 24, the Department of Defense’s new Electronic Health Record (EHR), MHS GENESIS, will launch at Lyster Army Health Clinic and Brown Dental Clinic at Fort Rucker.

“We are very fortunate to be part of such an instrumental change that will be able to enhance and standardize how we provide care on a daily basis. The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, replacing Tricare Online (TOL), is going to be the biggest change that beneficiaries will actually see firsthand. It will offer the same functionality as TOL but will have automatic registration and more sign in options,” said Maj. Douglas Kuhlman, Deputy Commander of Administration at Lyster.

What is MHS GENESIS?

MHS GENESIS is the new EHR that provides you and your doctor enhanced, secure technology to manage your health information. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will be the single health record for service members, veterans, and their families.

What is the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal?

Along with the new EHR, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a secure website available 24/7 that gives you access to your health information. Through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can:

· View health information

· Schedule appointments

· Communicate securely with providers

· Request prescription renewals

What does this mean for me?

MHS GENESIS and the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal are replacing TRICARE Online, including the patient portal and secure messaging at this facility.

· If you have a current TRICARE Online account, it will migrate to MHS GENESIS on Sept. 24. No action is necessary from you.

· If you don’t already have a TRICARE Online account, you can log onto patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil using your DS Logon.

What happens next?

As Lyster and Brown Dental transition to MHS GENESIS, patients can expect to see an increase in wait times and a reduction in available appointments from September - December as healthcare teams adapt office and clinic practices to new, standardized workflows. Based on industry averages, and the DoD’s experience, it takes roughly 90 days for healthcare teams to adjust to the new system and return to normal wait times.

Kuhlman concluded, “After implementation in September, beneficiaries will notice some delays in appointment availability as our team is learning this new system. Please consider making appointments and filling prescription early. The Patient Portal is an excellent way to reach out to your Primary Care Manager if you have questions during these delays.”

Learn More about MHS GENESIS by visiting https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Transformation/MHS-GENESIS