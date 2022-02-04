Montgomery sworn in as Main Street Enterprise director

“We are extremely fortunate to have the benefit of Mrs. Montgomery’s experience and the familiarity that she already has with our community,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. “We welcome her on board as the new Main Street director and we have every confidence in her ability to continue this program on its successful path.”

Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell also expressed confidence in Montgomery. “We really hate to lose her in the Recreation Department. She has done a great job managing programs, recruiting sponsorships and volunteers and developing positive relationships with people and agencies that we deal with on a daily basis, including vendors, sponsors and non-profit organizations,” Powell said. “But at the same time, we are happy for her and this new opportunity and I know she will put her skills to work in a great way for the Main Street program.”

Montgomery, a native of Topeka, Kansas, said she is thankful that she found her way to Enterprise and the Parks and Recreation Department, where she believes she found her calling.”