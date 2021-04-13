National Guard returns to administer second doses of Pfizer vaccine Wednesday

The Alabama National Guard will be back at the Enterprise Civic Center Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine originally given on March 24.

The clinic is open for those who received the first dose at the Civic Center on March 24—no initial doses of Pfizer will be given. However, Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said that 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot will be available on a first come, first served basis.

“So if you know someone who missed their opportunity last time, they will have an opportunity,” Brown said. “There’s only 200 of them, so not a whole bunch.”

As of April 5, vaccine eligibility is open to all Alabamians ages 16 and up. Pfizer has been approved for those 16 and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for adults 18 and older.

At the Coffee County Commission meeting Monday morning, Brown said 10,732 Coffee County residents have been vaccinated, which is about 26 percent of the eligible population. Brown said with the recent opening of eligibility, they’re hopeful the numbers will increase