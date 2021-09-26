New "MAPS" create pathways from adult education to careers

Alabama residents who are displaced, in career fields with low wages or who are new to the workforce but face barriers now have a streamlined workforce development process that helps them navigate in-demand careers.

Mobilizing Alabama Pathways, or MAPs, was released this week. The skills-based workforce training program through Alabama’s community colleges and adult education providers is the result of a federal grant that creates the Alabama Workforce Stabilization Program (AWSP). AWSP provides opportunities for nearly 8,000 Alabama workers in conjunction with nine partners: Governor Kay Ivey’s Office; Alabama Workforce Council (AWC); Alabama Community College System (ACCS); Alabama Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA); Alabama Department of Labor; VitAL; Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Alabama Office of Apprenticeship Pre-apprenticeship Program; and AIDT.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey expressed her support for the MAPs program.