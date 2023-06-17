Freedom Fest 2023 at Fort Novosel is June 30 and the the public is invited to the event which is from 4 until 9 p.m. at the Festival Fields on post.

“Fort Novosel is excited to celebrate our nation’s independence in a big way for 2023,” said Chris Mendez, MWR Marketing Director. “This year, we are pleased to announce that our headlining act for Freedom Fest will be Tag Team, an American hip hop/pop rap duo best known for their smash hit “Whoomp! (There It Is)!”

The lineup includes opening act Sleepy Head, followed by The Rock Mob playing the best of the ’70s, ’80s, and all the big rock hits, followed by local Southern Rock artist Hunter Clark. Tag Team will close the night’s entertainment before the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

There will be family fun activities for kids such as bounce houses, and obstacle courses, free ice cream, military static displays, and craft vendors. Food vendors and food trucks will be on site to provide various festival and traditional food items as well as refreshment options.

Freedom Fest 2023 will be open to the public/authorized patrons. Patrons who would attend the event will need a visitors pass before June 30 for access. Please visit the Gate Pass Info Link: https://home.army.mil/novosel/index.php/visit for information on gate access, hours of operations, procedures, and frequently asked questions.