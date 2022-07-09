Parts of Main Street to be closed for repaving from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next two weeks

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s Main Street paving project will move into the downtown business district beginning Sunday evening, July 10, but alternative travel routes and parking will be available during the nighttime paving hours.

ALDOT officials are expected to begin paving Main Street from near Enterprise City Hall and the intersection of Geneva Highway north to Boll Weevil Circle at Highway 84 West. The work will be done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. No parking will be allowed on the street after 5 p.m. Main street will be reopened every morning at 6 a.m. for normal business and traffic flow.

Visitors to downtown must move vehicles off Main Street by 5 p.m. to make way for the equipment and personnel necessary to remove the existing asphalt and resurfacing the street. State and City officials are hopeful that if the weather or other issues do not interfere with the work, the bulk of the paving will be done by Friday morning, July 15, but finishing work could continue into the next week or so.

All of Main Street during this phase of the paving will likely not be closed at one time, but portions where the work is concentrated on any given day during the process may be closed. Normal travel on the street will resume after 6 a.m. each morning, but officials asked motorists to remain cautious and mindful of unfinished street surface conditions.

Although some inconvenience will be necessary during the days until the much-needed improvements are complete, Mayor William E. Cooper and Main Street Enterprise Director Mariah Montgomery ask citizens and visitors to the city to be patient.

“We all will be extremely pleased with the end result of the paving project,” Cooper said. “We are grateful that ALDOT has made the project a priority this year. When complete, the new street surface will be a welcomed, nice-looking upgrade that will benefit everyone.”

He said he resurfacing on South Main Street and East Park Street from City Hall to Boll Weevil Circle that has been done in the last two weeks has already made a visible difference as well as a more comfortable driving experience along the route that passes through the heart of the city inside Boll Weevil Circle.

The Mayor joined Montgomery in ensuring shoppers, diners and other visitors to Main Street will have access to get to their desired downtown destination.

“For anyone who may be hesitant to do their normal dining, shopping or other activities at downtown businesses during the paving process, we want to assure you there is no need to be concerned about accessibility,” Montgomery said. “You will be able to park on Main Street during the primary daytime shopping and business hours, but you must leave or move your vehicles if you plan to stay downtown after 5 p.m.”

The downtown area is easily accessible from all directions within the Circle, and parking is available off Main Street, including: East and West College Streets, the new parking lot located off of Lee Street and North Edwards Street, the Coffee County Court House parking lot, and Railroad Street.”

Access to Medical Center Enterprise and all emergency services will not be interrupted during this construction project.