Pet of the Week

This gorgeous cat was pulled from another shelter and has been at SOS Animal Shelter for about six months. We’re not sure why, but during her time with us Tamara has had little to no interest. She is beautiful, calm and very sweet. Tamara is about 2-4 years of age and fully vetted.

If you stop by SOS, you might find Tamara following you around when she’s feeling sociable. Sometimes she even tries to escape our cat rooms while staff is coming and going. It’s like she’s trying to say, “Pick me, pick me!” So, if you think you might be interested in adding sweet Tamara to your family, come out and meet her soon. She’s waiting for you!