Summer Fest in Culpepper Park in Daleville is July 1 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the public is invited to attend the free community event.

The event is sponsored by the Southeast Alabama American Veterans Post 7 and will feature over 20 vendors, kids activities, live music and food, said Post 7 Commander Kevin Turley.

The Friends of Army Aviation UH-1 “Helier” will be featured and music will be provided by Alan Wayne and Travis and Roscoe.

Awesome Dog Grooming is sponsoring the Patriotic Pup Costume Contest at 11 a.m. at the AMVETS stage. Turley said the best patriotic dressed pup will win a $50 gift certificate for grooming at Awesome Dog Grooming. There will be a free inflatable for kids to enjoy sliding and jumping on.

“It is our hope that this event will serve to bring our community closer together and lift everyone’s spirits as we ring In Independence Day this year,” said Turley, who also serves as the executive director of the state AMVETS. “We sincerely appreciate the city of Daleville and each of our partners for making this event possible.”

Membership in the Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 is open to all currently serving or honorably discharged service members of the U. S. Armed Forces to include Reserve and National Guard members.

AMVETS, as an organization, was created in 1944 as many veterans were helping returning World War II veterans obtain their earned benefits from the federal government, Turley said. “As the number of veterans swelled to millions, it was realized there was a need for a national organization to provide this assistance.”

On Dec. 10, 1944, 18 representatives from nine veterans’ organizations collaborated to form what is now AMVETS. On July 23, 1947, President Harry Truman signed Public Law 216 making AMVETS the first World War II organization chartered by Congress. “Since then, the charter has been amended several times to include veterans of other wars,” Turley explained.

Serving with Turley on the local organization’s board are Travis Parker, first vice commander and publicity chair; Ben Jimmerson, second vice commander, finance and service officer; Chris Carilie, adjunct; Rev. John Logsdon, chaplain; and Karl Boesen, provost marshal. “It’s a great team of motivated people and I am very honored to be able to serve with them.

Charter members hail from Daleville, Enterprise, Chancellor, Elba, and Newton, Turley said. “If you want to join an extremely active group to help and honor our veterans and community, you are invited to attend a meeting and check the post out.”

AMVETS also aids veterans filing their VA claims, scholarships, warrior reintegration, career assistance, and more. Free mental counseling is also available in partnership with the Military Support Group and Care Counseling, LLC. For more information on AMVETS Post 7 call (334) 379-8286.