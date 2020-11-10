SE AL Regional Planning Commission receives $341,500 grant

The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (SEARP&DC) announced that it was awarded a grant of $341,500 from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc.
Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide temporary employment to at least 63 low-income older Alabamians living in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. These older adults will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), a cornerstone program of the Older Americans Act. SCSEP is celebrating its 55 anniversary this year.
SCSEP, the only federal job training program targeted exclusively to low income seniors, promotes personal dignity and self-sufficiency through work. Its temporary part-time community service jobs provide a hand-up, not a hand-out for older, unemployed low-income Americans. The Senior Community Service Employment Program allows eligible persons to participate for up to four years, but the average tenure nationally is 19 months with the experience and training they receive leading them to permanent employment.
As one of the largest U.S. Department of Labor National Grantees of SCSEP, the Center works through a network of local partners in 33 states, DC, and Puerto Rico. To date, the Center has placed over 90,000 older workers into permanent employment through the SCSEP program.
“Our long-term, local partners are a key to the strength of the Center and provide the systems to train older Americans into strategic advantage for employers and the Country,” said Gary A. Officer, Center for Workforce Inclusion president and CEO. “We are very pleased to continue our support of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for the 46th consecutive year."
“SCSEP has been a godsend during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of SEARP&DC. “SCSEP participants have been able to continue to be paid emergency pandemic sick leave while they stay at home and in many cases continue to receive training. Continuing to receive funds has prevented participants from becoming homeless.
"Now, the participants are slowly starting to be able to safely return to their training sites where they help local community, faith-based, and public agencies carry out their mission, such as the Enterprise Career Center and Wiregrass 2-1-1. SCSEP is providing hope and the dignity of work to low income 55+ who are not job ready and have the toughest employment challenges. The grant from the Center is vital to our being able to deliver this program in our community.”
David Duke, Wiregrass 2-1-1 executive director, said, "The Senior Employment Program is a win, win for everyone involved. For financially strapped nonprofits like ours here at Wiregrass 2-1-1, the program provides Senior Placements that have a multitude of life skills that are extremely beneficial for those reaching out to our call center for help on a daily basis. When working at 2-1-1, the Senior Placements are also learning new skills that prove to be beneficial when re-entering the job market. We are so fortunate to be partnering with the Senior Employment program for over 11 years."
The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission provides a wide range of services to the communities within seven counties in Southeast Alabama (Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston). Services include the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP); Head Start and Early Head Start; Community and Economic Development projects including grants management, planning, small business loan programs, and mapping; and the Wiregrass Transit Authority, which provides public transportation services to Dothan and Houston County.
The Center for Workforce Inclusion is the only national nonprofit dedicated exclusively to employment for older workers in both the public and private sectors. Since 1962, the Center has provided workforce development and support services to nearly half-a-million older workers. Our mission is to deliver workforce readiness programs that empower local job seekers, attract employers, and transform communities. The Center provides employment opportunities low-income and other older adults age 50 and older in 33 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For 55 years, the Center has operated the Senior Community Service Employment Program and currently partners with a diverse network of local organizations in 14 states. For more information, please visit www.centerforworkforceinclusion.org.
