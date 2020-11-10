SE AL Regional Planning Commission receives $341,500 grant

“Our long-term, local partners are a key to the strength of the Center and provide the systems to train older Americans into strategic advantage for employers and the Country,” said Gary A. Officer, Center for Workforce Inclusion president and CEO. “We are very pleased to continue our support of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for the 46th consecutive year."

“SCSEP has been a godsend during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of SEARP&DC. “SCSEP participants have been able to continue to be paid emergency pandemic sick leave while they stay at home and in many cases continue to receive training. Continuing to receive funds has prevented participants from becoming homeless.

"Now, the participants are slowly starting to be able to safely return to their training sites where they help local community, faith-based, and public agencies carry out their mission, such as the Enterprise Career Center and Wiregrass 2-1-1. SCSEP is providing hope and the dignity of work to low income 55+ who are not job ready and have the toughest employment challenges. The grant from the Center is vital to our being able to deliver this program in our community.”