Senate passes Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Senate today passed SB10, the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, sponsored by Senator Shay Shelnutt (R-Trussville). This bill aims to protect children by banning the performance of medical procedures and the prescription of puberty-blocking medications and sex-change hormones used as transgender therapies for minors, with certain exceptions.

“The primary concern here is the health and well-being of Alabama’s children,” said Shelnutt. “We must protect vulnerable minors who do not have the mental capacity to make life-altering decisions of this caliber. The efficacy and effects of these particular surgeries and methods of treatment are not well-sustained by medical evidence, and actions of this severity cannot be undone.

“I believe it is our responsibility as lawmakers to do all we can to keep our children out of harm’s way,” Shelnutt said. “Protecting minors from these powerful drugs and consequential procedures will help ensure they do not feel responsible to make a decision they may wish to later undo, ultimately causing more harm.”

The Alabama House Judiciary Committee last week approved the House version of the bill, sponsored by Representative Wes Allen (R-Troy). The bill now awaits consideration by the full House of Representatives.