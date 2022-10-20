Southeast Alabama AME churches to meet Saturday

The Southeast Alabama Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church will host a Social Justice Gathering on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.

Guest speakers will focus on social justice issues, to include voting rights, affordable healthcare, education, racism, criminal justice, discrimination, and making a difference with your vote for your community.

A voter registration drive will be offered along with, “Know before you go and vote” information.

Lunch will be served.

Participants include Rev. Willie White Jr., Pastor/SE Conference Call to Action Coordinator; Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Sherrod III, Dothan-Eufaula District, Presiding Elder; Rev. Dr. Willie E. Marshall, Ozark-Troy District, Presiding Elder; and Bishop Harry L. Seawright, Presiding Prelate of the 9th Episcopal District.

For more information, contact Allie Bell-Reddick at (334) 494-0479.