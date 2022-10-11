Steel Magnolias: Third time’s a charm for mother, daughter in directing plays at EHS

This is the third time that Veronica Stephenson has directed “Steel Magnolias” as an Enterprise High School theater production, but it’s the first time she has overseen two separate casts in the same play.

It is also the first time she has directed the adult cast while her high school senior daughter directs the student casted production.

Stephenson teaches theater and directs all stage productions at Enterprise High School. She first directed Steel Magnolias, written by Robert Harling, at EHS 20 years ago.

“At that time I taught with a teacher who embodied the character of Ouiser and it planted the seed that one day I would love to direct the show with an adult cast,” she said.

“I directed Steel Magnolias again 10 years later and had the same dialogue with the same teacher about how I really needed to try this show with adults,” Stephenson said. “In addition, when I chose this year’s show, I was looking for a play that would allow one of my students to have the opportunity to student direct.

“I have such a strong group of females in my high school program that Steel Magnolias was the perfect choice at the perfect time for me to finally follow through on having an adult cast,” she said. “So these former and current teachers let me talk them into doing something way outside their comfort zones by trusting me to direct them in this show.

Steel Magnolias is Harling’s 1987 play about the unbreakable bond a group of women in a small-town Southern community share, and how they cope with the death of one of their own.

“We rehearsed as separate casts and although it’s the same story, what each cast brings to the stage is beautiful,” Stephenson said. “And they are each other’s biggest fans.”

Stephenson’s daughter, Sydney, is an EHS senior who will attend Oklahoma City University in the fall as a stage management major. “She did an amazing job. She has experience directing film, but this was just one more opportunity for her to add to her theater experience as she continues her theatre studies after high school.

“We were fortunate to have former cast members from our 2002 and 2012 productions in the audience for opening weekend, visiting from Huntsville, Colorado and New York,” Stephenson said. “This is one amazing story of six amazing characters portrayed by two different casts, and we are so excited to share it for another weekend.”

Performances are this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The student cast performances are directed by Sydney Stephenson Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Adult cast performances are directed by Veronica Stephenson with shows on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

All tickets are available only on GoFan. For more information, contact Veronica Stephenson at vstephenson@enterpriseschools.net.

Did the former co-worker who reminded Stephenson so much of Ouiser end up playing Ouiser in this first adult cast production 20 years later? Why, yes, Stephenson said.