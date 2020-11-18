‘Thank Alabama Teachers Week’ honors educators statewide

The Alabama State Department of Education announced educators across the state will be honored with "Thank Alabama Teachers Week" Monday, Nov. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Separate from the Teachers Appreciation Week that is normally celebrated in the spring, Thank Alabama Teachers Week sprang from a desire to express thanks for the job being done by teachers amid the challenging circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the special week, individuals and businesses throughout the state are encouraged to express gratitude to the men and women working for students and communities.

“The challenges presented to Alabama teachers this year are unprecedented, and we want them to know how much they are appreciated and how much we see them and all they are doing,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey. “Our teachers are the backbone for so much of what we do. This is a time to stop and pause and say ‘Thank you, teachers’.”

Gov. Kay Ivey, who is a former teacher, issued the following proclamation for statewide recognition: