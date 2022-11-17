Toy for Tots campaign at Westgate, Walmart Saturday

Last Christmas, the Marine Corps Reserve and Wiregrass Toys for Tots provided over 13,000 toys for 2,377 children in more than 1,000 families. This year, they hope to meet or exceed that number.

Marine Corps Maj. Bill Cox, coordinator for Wiregrass Toys for Tots, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club.

Toys for Tots was founded 75 years ago by a Marine Corps major in California. He was in the movie industry and was friends with Walt Disney, who was persuaded to draw the train logo for the Toys for Tots organization.

Cox reported that Wiregrass Toys for Tots covers five counties in the local area, and it works with 12 different agencies in those counties to bring toys to the children each year. The goal is to serve between 2,300 and 2,600 children each year.

Interested families can call 211 to find out where to apply in their respective counties. In Coffee County, Coffee County Family Services coordinates the application process and distributes the toys. Throughout the five counties, businesses, agencies, and organizations collect the toys - brand new and unwrapped, please – which are then taken to a central collection point in early December.

The toys will be collected on Dec. 8 and taken to Dothan to be distributed to all the local areas.

Soon Toys for Tots boxes will be popping up in stores and businesses in the area – Enterprise alone will have 80 boxes, with 200 boxes being set up throughout the area.

Wiregrass Toys for Tots has as its goal to provide three toys for each child, ranging in price from $10-$25. Smaller gifts are given as “stocking stuffer” type gifts. Most of the toy drives collect gifts for children up to the age of 12. There is no “approved” list of toys that will be accepted, as the organizers hope to encourage donors to choose a gift that would be appropriate and welcome to a member of their family.

Last year, Petsmart donated stuffed animals that had been purchased by shoppers, so they were able to give many of the children a stuffed animal for Christmas along with the other donated toys.

Cash donations are accepted, too. If you would like to make a cash donation, go to the website thewiregrass.toysfortots.org. Event organizers then purchase gifts to fill in where they might have a need for a certain age group or type of gift.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Toys for Tots drive will come to Enterprise in a big way. A parade of motorcycles will arrive at Yancey Parker’s in Westgate Shopping Center to kick off the annual toy collection drive.

That same day, the Marine Corps Reserve unit will set up in front of Walmart to collect toys. Cox reported that this community is generous, and that most of the people who were asked if they wanted to donate a toy did so.