U.S. Chamber awards Enterprise Chamber of Commerce with 4-Star Accreditation

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that they have received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce award of 4 – Star Accreditation because of the sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive community impact. There are 7,000 chambers of commerce in the United States and only 200 of these are Accredited in the nation! In the entire state of Alabama, The Enterprise Chamber Commerce is one of only five chambers of commerce accredited.
“Receiving this accreditation is truly an acknowledgement of the excellent work done by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and for this tremendous accomplishment.”
Accreditation with the United States Chamber of Commerce is the only program of its kind that defines excellence in chamber planning and recognizes chambers for outstanding contributions toward positive change in their communities. In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must demonstrate high professional standards, quality programs and effective procedures by meeting set standards in the areas of governance, finance, human resources, government affairs, program development, technology, communications and facilities. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete.
“This was an incredible experience for our Chamber,” said Enterprise Chamber Executive Director Erin Grantham. “The process allowed us time to take a deep introspective look at our organization, and provide the crucial guidance. This experience has improved our practices and revealed new opportunities to grow for our members.”
The mission of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is to be an advocate for members by promoting the growth of business, industry, and community. Erin Grantham, Executive Director, and a staff of three carry out the Chamber mission.
“We are able make a chamber of excellence by working collaboratively with a strong network of community leaders, business professionals and passionate individuals. Everyone has a passion for Enterprise and cooperate to promote a prosperous business climate enhancing the quality of life for all citizens in our community,” said Grantham.
To learn more about the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, to include becoming a member, visit their website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com. For additional questions, please contact the Chamber at 334-347-0581.