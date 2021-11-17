U.S. Chamber awards Enterprise Chamber of Commerce with 4-Star Accreditation

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that they have received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce award of 4 – Star Accreditation because of the sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive community impact. There are 7,000 chambers of commerce in the United States and only 200 of these are Accredited in the nation! In the entire state of Alabama, The Enterprise Chamber Commerce is one of only five chambers of commerce accredited.

“Receiving this accreditation is truly an acknowledgement of the excellent work done by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and for this tremendous accomplishment.”