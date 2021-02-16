UAB medical professionals answer COVID-19 vaccination questions

When the vaccine is available, will you take it? Honestly, I have been struggling with this decision. I decided I would talk to my pulmonologist, Dr. Veena Antony, about it, and she was so reassuring. She explained about how the vaccine is 95% effective, and how important it is for someone with asthma to protect themselves from getting COVID. She also said that I would be carefully watched after getting the shot, and that they would know what to do if anything happened. Talking with her convinced me this is the right thing for me to do.

Dr. Seema Kumar, Concern: I’m worried about possible side effects.

“I received my first dose while on service at the VA,” said Dr. Seema Kumar, chief resident in the Department of Medicine. “In the 24 hours afterward, I noticed pretty significant fatigue. I was also a little nauseated and achy. But I took some Tylenol, and was able to come in and work a full shift. I was back to normal within 48 hours. A few of my fellow residents felt a little worse than I did. They had similar fatigue and muscle pain, but more intense, and they ran a fever. They missed a day or two from work, but they’re doing just fine now.