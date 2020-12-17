USAACE welcomes new Aviation Branch command sergeant major

Francis commended the Haukes for “keep­ing the most important asset we have in our Army together -- a family,” he said.

He thanked Maj. Christi Hauke for her work, her mentorship at Fort Rucker as a senior spouse and for building lasting partnerships across the local community in support of the Fort Rucker mission, Soldiers, and families.

“Thank you for your service, your dedica­tion to our branch, to each other and this ex­traordinary country and her citizens. Thank you for taking care of Army Aviation Soldiers and their families in such an exceptional fash­ion,” Francis said.

Hauke thanked Francis for the opportunity to serve as the branch CSM.

“It’s been the highlight of my career to serve our branch. Thank you for allowing me the freedom on the battlefield and to act in the best interest of our aviation Soldiers and the branch,” Hauke said.

He thanked leaders and Soldiers he has been able to “fly, fix and fight” with during his career, and his family for their support and for the legacy of service begun by his World War II veteran aviator and grandfather in attendance.

“To my grandfather -- the Greatest Generation, what can be said? You and grand­ma were always there and we are proud of the legacy you started and the legacy you will leave. We can all only hope to be 100 years young someday. Thank you,” Hauke said.