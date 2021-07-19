Utility vehicle reportedly stolen from Elba Fire Department as responders quell house fire

“Dispatchers at the Elba Police Department and the Enterprise Police Department did a great job handling all communications for the incident, and Enterprise Rescue was a tremendous help with establishing rehab and caring for our firefighters,” he said. “Thank you to all involved and job well done!”

While Elba firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze on Martin Luther King Drive, an Elba officer responded to an ATV/UTV complaint downtown when he was almost hit head on by a side-by-side utility vehicle. The officer attempted to make a stop, and a pursuit ensued involving Elba Police, deputies and New Brockton police. The utility vehicle involved was Elba Fire Department’s ATV-1 that Parker said was allegedly stolen after firefighters left the station.

The pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes and ended when the suspect crashed into a utility pole, potentially totaling the piece of “life-saving” equipment, Parker said.