Weevil baseball sweeps, gets swept days apart

Thursday afternoon’s Enterprise State Community College baseball doubleheader was an exercise in the unusual in modern baseball.

The Boll Weevils and visiting Sun Chiefs of Coastal Alabama Community College-South played two 7-inning games in four hours.

Enterprise used two pitchers in sweeping the South Division outing 5-1 with right-hander Brady Peddie going the distance in the first game and left-hander Caleb Griffin doing the same in a 6-1 win in the nightcap.

In Thursday’s opener, Kyle Vogler started what proved to be a big day at the plate. The sophomore had two singles, a double and scored a run, and Vogler had a pair of singles, a walk and a stolen base in the nightcap.

Mac Danford had a double and a single in the first game and in the second game, he blasted a 2-run homer over the centerfield wall and drew a walk.

Leadoff hitter Conner Purvis singled, drove in a run and scored a run in the opener; Cameron Williams had a hit and drove in two runs; Connor Varnum added a hit and an RBI; and Bailey Shannon had a hit and scored a run.