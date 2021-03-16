Weevil baseball sweeps, gets swept days apart

Thursday afternoon’s Enterprise State Community College baseball doubleheader was an exercise in the unusual in modern baseball.
The Boll Weevils and visiting Sun Chiefs of Coastal Alabama Community College-South played two 7-inning games in four hours.
Enterprise used two pitchers in sweeping the South Division outing 5-1 with right-hander Brady Peddie going the distance in the first game and left-hander Caleb Griffin doing the same in a 6-1 win in the nightcap.
In Thursday’s opener, Kyle Vogler started what proved to be a big day at the plate. The sophomore had two singles, a double and scored a run, and Vogler had a pair of singles, a walk and a stolen base in the nightcap.
Mac Danford had a double and a single in the first game and in the second game, he blasted a 2-run homer over the centerfield wall and drew a walk.
Leadoff hitter Conner Purvis singled, drove in a run and scored a run in the opener; Cameron Williams had a hit and drove in two runs; Connor Varnum added a hit and an RBI; and Bailey Shannon had a hit and scored a run.
On the mound in the opener, Peddie threw 93 pitches, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out six. The Hosford, Fla., native had seldom pitched since his sophomore year in high school until three weeks ago when ESCC’s depleted staff needed the first baseman to take a turn on the mound.
“The move has worked well so far,” said ESCC coach Bubba Frichter.
In the nightcap, Williams had a hit and a pair of RBIs. Christian Beasley had a hit and scored a run, Drew Powell drew two walks and scored a run, and Varnum and Carter Duke had a hit and a run scored apiece.
On the hill, Griffin threw 100 pitches, allowed three hits, struck out three and walked one.
The Weevils (5-9-1, 3-3) traveled to Bay Minette Saturday to complete the season series with Coastal-South (8-15, 0-4).
ESCC baseball
swept on the roadAs the day progressed, the old maxim of “turnabout is fair play” was proven to be in effect in Baldwin County Saturday.
After being swept at Enterprise State Community College’s baseball diamond Thursday, the Coastal Alabama Community College-South Sun Chiefs returned the favor in Bay Minette Saturday downing the visiting Boll Weevils 6-0 and 4-2.
A meager three hits were all the Weevils could muster in Saturday’s first game—Jon Lewis got two of the hits and Cameron Williams got the third.
Jade Sikes pitched 4.2 innings for ESCC and was tagged with the loss after allowing six hits and six runs (four earned) before being relieved by Taylor Gover.
Sikes walked one, struck out three and surrendered two home runs, and Gover struck out two and didn’t allow a hit.
In the nightcap, the Weevils scored a run in the top of the first inning but fell behind to stay when CACC plated two runs in the home half of the inning.
Coastal added a run each in the fourth and fifth innings and allowed ESCC a single run in the fifth.
Enterprise outhit CACC 7-3 with Kyle Vogler and Mac Danford getting a pair of hits apiece.
Connor Purvis, Christian Beasley and Gover added a hit each in the losing effort.
Purvis and Vogler scored both Enterprise runs and Danford got the RBI.
Maddox Herring, Ethan Stinson and Noah Farmer took the mound for the Weevils (6-11-1, 3-5).
Herring allowed two hits, three runs (two earned), struck out two and walked three in 3.2 innings.
Stinson allowed a hit and a run and walked one batter and Farmer recorded a strike out in his one inning of mound duty.
Chattahoochee Valley leads the South Division with an overall 18-3 record and a division best 6-1 mark.